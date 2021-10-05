Cases

43,812,011 in United States (235,298,756 worldwide)

Deaths

702,681 in United States (4,806,911 worldwide)

Arkansas

498,257 cumulative cases, 7,752 deaths; 12,798 cases in White County, including 174 active, and 182 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday

Schools

Beebe (14 active, 86 cumulative); Pangburn (14 active, 69 cumulative); Riverview (6 active, 45 cumulative); Searcy (5 active, 182 cumulative) as of Monday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.