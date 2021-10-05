Cases
43,812,011 in United States (235,298,756 worldwide)
Deaths
702,681 in United States (4,806,911 worldwide)
Arkansas
498,257 cumulative cases, 7,752 deaths; 12,798 cases in White County, including 174 active, and 182 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday
Schools
Beebe (14 active, 86 cumulative); Pangburn (14 active, 69 cumulative); Riverview (6 active, 45 cumulative); Searcy (5 active, 182 cumulative) as of Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
