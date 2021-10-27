Cases
45,671,820 in United States (244,889,529 worldwide)
Deaths
740,560 in United States (4,969,729 worldwide)
Arkansas
511,467 cumulative cases, 8,325 deaths; 13,218 cases in White County, including 162 active, and 194 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.