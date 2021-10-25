Cases
45,505,056 in United States (243,968,347 worldwide)
Deaths
736,699 in United States (4,953,260 worldwide)
Arkansas
510,406 cumulative cases, 8,292 deaths; 13,175 cases in White County, including 159 active, and 194 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday
Schools
Harding Academy (15 active, 46 cumulative); Searcy (12 active, 213 cumulative); Beebe (9 active, 108 cumulative); Bradford (7 active, 35 cumulative); Harding University (5 active, 195 cumulative) in Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
