Cases
45,336,575 in United States (242,803,097 worldwide)
Deaths
734,034 in United States (4,934,449 worldwide)
Arkansas
509,559 cumulative cases, 8,255 deaths; 13,142 cases in White County, including 179 active, and 192 deaths as of 3 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (14 active, 208 cumulative); Harding Academy (13 active, 42 cumulative); Beebe (12 active, 108 cumulative); Bradford (5 active, 31 cumulative) in Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
