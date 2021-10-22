Cases

45,336,575 in United States (242,803,097 worldwide)

Deaths

734,034 in United States (4,934,449 worldwide)

Arkansas

509,559 cumulative cases, 8,255 deaths; 13,142 cases in White County, including 179 active, and 192 deaths as of 3 p.m. Friday

Schools

Searcy (14 active, 208 cumulative); Harding Academy (13 active, 42 cumulative); Beebe (12 active, 108 cumulative); Bradford (5 active, 31 cumulative) in Thursday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

