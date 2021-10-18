Cases
45,019,416 in United States (241,038,010 worldwide)
Deaths
725,821 in United States (4,903,778 worldwide)
Arkansas
507,098 cumulative cases, 8,202 deaths; 13,056 cases in White County, including 167 active, and 189 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
