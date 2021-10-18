Cases

45,019,416 in United States (241,038,010 worldwide)

Deaths

725,821 in United States (4,903,778 worldwide)

Arkansas

507,098 cumulative cases, 8,202 deaths; 13,056 cases in White County, including 167 active, and 189 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.