Cases
44,834,986 in United States (239,941,811 worldwide)
Deaths
723,242 in United States (4,887,272 worldwide)
Arkansas
506,011 cumulative cases, 8,192 deaths; 13,037 cases in White County, including 203 active, and 189 deaths as of 4 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (11 active, 198 cumulative); Beebe (11 active, 98 cumulative); Harding Academy (7 active, 30 cumulative); Rose Bud (6 active, 48 cumulative) in Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.