Cases

44,834,986 in United States (239,941,811 worldwide)

Deaths

723,242 in United States (4,887,272 worldwide)

Arkansas

506,011 cumulative cases, 8,192 deaths; 13,037 cases in White County, including 203 active, and 189 deaths as of 4 p.m. Friday

Schools

Searcy (11 active, 198 cumulative); Beebe (11 active, 98 cumulative); Harding Academy (7 active, 30 cumulative); Rose Bud (6 active, 48 cumulative) in Thursday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.