Cases
44,626,503 in United States (239,003,322 worldwide)
Deaths
717,812 in United States (4,870,663 worldwide)
Arkansas
504,516 cumulative cases, 8,166 deaths; 12,980 cases in White County, including 177 active, and 188 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.