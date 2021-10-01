Cases

43,523,321 in United States (234,036,123 worldwide)

Deaths

699,010 in United States (4,788,283 worldwide)

Arkansas

496,077 cumulative cases, 7,691 deaths; 12,754 cases in White County, including 249 active, and 181 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday

Schools

Pangburn (22 active, 66 cumulative); Beebe (16 active, 86 cumulative); Searcy (11 active, 182 cumulative); Harding University (10 active, 187 cumulative); Riverview (10 active, 43 cumulative) as of Thursday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

