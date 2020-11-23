Cases

12,395,660 in United States (59,070,488 worldwide)

Deaths

257,549 in United States (1,394,694 worldwide)

Arkansas

146,190 cumulative cases, 2,387 deaths; 2,849 cases in White County, including 619 active, and 47 deaths as of 6 p.m. Monday

Sources: John Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

