Cases
12,395,660 in United States (59,070,488 worldwide)
Deaths
257,549 in United States (1,394,694 worldwide)
Arkansas
146,190 cumulative cases, 2,387 deaths; 2,849 cases in White County, including 619 active, and 47 deaths as of 6 p.m. Monday
Sources: John Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.