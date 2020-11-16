Cases
11,188,766 in United States (54,814,867 worldwide)
Deaths
247,101 in United States (1,322,963 worldwide)
Arkansas
134,348 cumulative cases, 2,225 deaths; 2,349 cases in White County, including 546 active, and 44 deaths as of 6 p.m. Monday
Sources: John Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.