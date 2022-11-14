COVID-19 statistics

Cases

(1) comment

sopulitwe
sopulitwe

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced yesterday that deaths from the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease in Saudi Arabia reached 111 people with 679 cases. This is a sharp increase from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) initial estimate of just 9 total uk.eliteassignmenthelp.com cases and 40 deaths in late October. Additional morbidity data has been collected in 2014, but it may take months more before there is enough information to fully characterize this outbreak.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.