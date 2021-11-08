Cases
46,574,414 in United States (250,246,902 worldwide)
Deaths
755,162 in United States (5.054,097 worldwide)
Arkansas
516,245 cumulative cases, 8,497 deaths; 13,408 cases in White County, including 174 active, and 201 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday
Schools
Beebe (17 active, 128 cumulative); Searcy (11 active, 236 cumulative); Bradford (8 active, 48 cumulative); Bald Knob (7 active, 45 cumulative); White County Central (7 active, 56 cumulative); Rose Bud (6 active, 64 cumulative); Harding Academy (5 active, 59 cumulative) as of Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
