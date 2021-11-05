Cases
46,403,757 in United States (249,005,691 worldwide)
Deaths
752,939 in United States (5.035,846 worldwide)
Arkansas
515,524 cumulative cases, 8,472 deaths; 13,388 cases in White County, including 182 active, and 199 deaths as of 4 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (19 active, 235 cumulative); Beebe (9 active, 119 cumulative); Harding Academy (9 active, 59 cumulative); Bradford (9 active, 47 cumulative); Rose Bud (6 active, 63 cumulative) as of Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
