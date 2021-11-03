Cases
46,225,508 in United States (247,932,129 worldwide)
Deaths
749,878 in United States (5.019,613 worldwide)
Arkansas
514,539 cumulative cases, 8,434 deaths; 13,334 cases in White County, including 155 active, and 199 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
