Cases
47,938,269 in United States (258,555,938 worldwide)
Deaths
773,021 in United States (5,163,429 worldwide)
Arkansas
525,130 cumulative cases, 8,627 deaths; 13,757 cases in White County, including 228 active, and 204 deaths as of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday
Schools
Beebe (23 active, 170 cumulative); Searcy (16 active, 262 cumulative); Bald Knob (11 active, 62 cumulative); White County Central (9 active, 72 cumulative); Harding University (8 active, 217 cumulative); Bradford (7 active, 60 cumulative); Rose Bud (5 active, 70 cumulative) in Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.