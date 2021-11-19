Cases

47,588,874 in United States (256,484,375 worldwide)

Deaths

769,654 in United States (5,138,066 worldwide)

Arkansas

523,192 cumulative cases, 8,608 deaths; 13,685 cases in White County, including 240 active, and 204 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday

Schools

Beebe (31 active, 166 cumulative); Searcy (15 active, 256 cumulative); Harding University (11 active, 213 cumulative); White County Central (11 active, 70 cumulative); Bald Knob (10 active, 56 cumulative); Bradford (6 active, 55 cumulative) in Thursday’s report

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

