Cases
47,389,350 in United States (254,857.023 worldwide)
Deaths
767,152 in United States (5,121,696 worldwide)
Arkansas
521,553 cumulative cases, 8,595 deaths; 13,616 cases in White County, including 203 active, and 203 deaths as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Beebe (27 active, 152 cumulative); Bald Knob (10 active, 52 cumulative); Searcy (9 active, 246 cumulative); White County Central (9 active, 64 cumulative); Harding University (7 active, 208 cumulative) in Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
