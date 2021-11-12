Cases
46,915,295 in United States (252,323,032 worldwide)
Deaths
760,768 in United States (5.085,486 worldwide)
Arkansas
518,863 cumulative cases, 8,560 deaths; 13,510 cases in White County, including 192 active, and 202 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Schools
Beebe (29 active, 144 cumulative); Searcy (12 active, 243 cumulative); White County Central (10 active, 62 cumulative); Bald Knob (8 active, 47 cumulative); Bradford (8 active, 49 cumulative); Harding Academy (5 active, 60 cumulative) in Thursday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
