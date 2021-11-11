Cases
46,833,116 in United States (251,825,433 worldwide)
Deaths
759,568 in United States (5.078,272 worldwide)
Arkansas
518,348 cumulative cases, 8,547 deaths; 13,500 cases in White County, including 198 active, and 202 deaths as of 4 p.m. Thursday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
