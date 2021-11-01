Cases
46,037,906 in United States (247,000,948 worldwide)
Deaths
746,502 in United States (5.004.153 worldwide)
Arkansas
513,352 cumulative cases, 8,384 deaths; 13,281 cases in White County, including 136 active, and 197 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Schools
Searcy (16 active, 226 cumulative); Harding Academy (11 active, 56 cumulative); Harding University (5 active, 201 cumulative); Bradford (5 active, 37 cumulative); Rose Bud (5 active, 60 cumulative) in Monday’s report
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Dept. of Health
