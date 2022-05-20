White County Judge Michael Lincoln thought premium pay would be one of the easiest decisions county officials would make concerning federal COVID-19 relief funds, but admitted Thursday that “it was not an easy process.”
Lincoln sat down with The Daily Citizen on Thursday afternoon to discuss the process that ultimately resulted in the White County Quorum approving $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds being used for one-time premium pay for most county employees, The justices of the peace also OK’d Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act “safety management” awards totaling $148,644.60 for eight elected officials plus a deputy coroner and $71,491.12 for five county employees also making too much to qualify for the ARPA premium pay.
According to numbers provided by the county, 147 employees each received between $9,220 and $14,200 from the ARPA funds (and between $11,600 and $17,888 with benefits included) based on $6 per hour in premium pay for each in-person hour worked in 2021. Lincoln and six other elected officials (the sheriff, clerk, treasurer, circuit clerk, collector and assessor) received $16,000 each in CARES Act money ($20,159.20 with benefits). Coroner David Powell was awarded $4,000 ($5,038.80 with benefits) and Deputy Coroner B.J. Rouse $2,000 ($2,519.40). The other five county employees to get CARES Act money received between $9,888 and $15,453 ($12,455 to $19,466 with benefits).
Lincoln said he stands by “this one fact: I truly believe one of the primary reasons Congress passed this American Rescue [Plan Act] is to get the money out to stimulate the economy and they’ve given us a limited scope of how to do that, and I truly believe one of the best ways that we could stimulate the economy is to award this premium pay to our employees because they are going to go out and buy new tires and pay their taxes. I think one person said they were going to build a new deck on their porch, so that’s going to turn that dollar over.”
Lincoln said he and a committee he formed to discuss premium pay began meeting in March.
“The three main players were [Treasurer] Janet [Hibbitts] as the portal person, the clerk [Carla Barnett] who is going to do the payroll figuring and the judge. We were the three elected officials,” he said, adding that he told the Quorum Court that he would be forming the committee that also would consist of Lincoln’s administrative assistant Lisa Brown and Chief Deputy Clerk Kim Meharg, “and there were no objections to do that.”
Lincoln said it was the same committee that was formed last year to restructure the county’s salary schedule. “The main decisions were made by me, Janet and Carla, the elected officials, and when I say decisions what I mean is we put together [proposed amounts] to present to the budget committee, and that’s all we do.”
He said when the proposal the committee came up with was presented to the Budget and Finance Committee in March, “it was unanimously voted” through.
“Justice [Mike] Cleveland was not there. There’s seven members of the budget committee, six of them were there, so it was a 6-0 vote,” Lincoln said. “There were a few questions.”
“I explained to them, here’s the high end, here’s the low end. We kind of met in the middle at $6. And then we looked at the hourly employees and what they were getting and then we just kind of developed a percentage, so if an employee is getting $16,000, we kind of percentaged it up that this is what the elected officials would get, $20,000, and then I couldn’t remember who on the committee said, ‘Well, Judge, you and the sheriff had to make the decisions, we think you all ought to get a little more,’ and I said, ‘Hey, I’m not getting involved in that and somebody suggested if we’re getting $20,000, what about you all getting $22,500? And I said, ‘If that’s what you all want to recommend, that’s fine.’”
Lincoln said it also had to be figured out how much to give to the coroner and deputy coroner, who he said has probably been at the greatest risk during the pandemic but also doesn’t keep a time sheet.
If an audit occurs, Lincoln said the county has to be ready to explain how it reached its figures, “so when Justice Cleveland suggested we base the elected officials on $6 and hour, I said, ‘Well, we don’t keep time clocks; we don’t keep time.”
The $16,000 for elected officials that the JPs agreed to Thursday came from a joint committee meeting last week, with Joel Pritchett making the motion. Pritchett ended up being the only justice at Tuesday’s meeting to vote against the amount, saying he thought it would be lowered.
No-vote committee
Lincoln was asked Thursday if he and the other elected officials on the committee might see it as a conflict of interest to propose the bonus amounts since they stood to benefit from them.
“We knew whatever we did could be changed and altered because we don’t have a vote,” he said.
“What we operated off of was, here’s your max, here’s the range, so we were trying to get the very most for our hourly employees out of the ARPA funds, so that’s why we settled in on the $6,” Lincoln said. “If we went to $8, more would have been kicked out of ARPA into CARES. So at 6, we only had five [county employees] kicked out so we thought, ‘OK, there’s our starting point for hourly employees.’ That was the first committee meeting.
“The next, we sent that to Kim [Meharg] and she did the calculations. Our second meeting she came back with the calculations. We looked at the high range, we looked at the low range, and only after we got those hourly amounts did we start saying, ‘OK, if these hourly employees are getting this, percentagely, the elected officials could be considered here,’ and that’s how we did.”
He said since the top premium pay amount for an hourly employee was $16,000, “we didn’t think it was that much out of line for an elected official to get $20,000 because the elected officials are responsible for the hourly employees.”
“But we didn’t take a vote,” Lincoln said. “We were putting together a plan to go to the budget committee that would vote on it. When I presented it to them, I said, ‘This is what we came up with, it’s up to y’all. You can change it, whatever.’”
Lincoln said he could not remember which member of his committee suggested the $6-an-hour calculation. “It was just kind of an open discussion.” He said Hibbitts came to the meeting with different scenarios on the calculation dollar amounts for the premium pay, “and we picked that middle $6. I think $13 an hour was the top so you could go from $13, so I think that’s why we settled into the $6.”
He said 2021 was used to calculate the premium pay because COVID was “really ramped up” then, while the county had to use skeleton crews when the pandemic started in 2020.
“I had developed a rotation plan so that we had a skeletal crew in each office to try to keep the infection rate in the office,” Lincoln said. “Being in charge of 911 dispatch, there were times that I didn’t know if we were going to keep that thing going. It was popping here and there. If you go out to 911, you will see this big blue bus pulled up and parked. We got that set up in case we had to isolate so we could still transfer calls back and forth.
“We took every precaution that we could but there was a time when we were hanging on by a thread having enough dispatchers that were not either quarantined or COVID. You are making tough decisions on trying to keep this thing going.”
He said that while his decisions were tough, the sheriff also had to make difficult decisions. “He had the same thing with his deputies, trying to keep enough protected from COVID that you could have control. Can you imagine how the citizens would have acted if we had zero deputies on patrol because they were either quarantined or infected with COVID? Tough decisions and the committee said you all need to get a little more than we do because you make those tough decisions.”
“Premium pay is for the essential workers who held the fort during this pandemic,” Lincoln said. “Ironically no one brings up the road department. We didn’t shut down. We kept working, we actually got more done in that year [2021, the year the premium pay was based off of].”
When asked about taxpayers being upset over the amounts of the bonuses, Lincoln said that the county could have given premium pay/safety awards for every year of the pandemic, but chose to only use 2021. “If you divide $22,000 into three that brings it down to about $6,000 or $7,000 a year instead of $22,000.”
The percentage of the county’s ARPA funds that are being used was 34 percent of the $7.5 million it has received, he said. And it expects to receive another $7.5 million any day now. It used $13.5 percent of its CARES Act money on the safety awards.
Still, Lincoln said while he expected the employee premium pay to be approved by the Quorum Court on Tuesday, he did not expect the revised safety awards for the elected officials to pass.
“That was my prediction,” he said. “I was shocked.”
Lincoln said even at $16,000 for elected officials, people still question why they got anything at all. Some have questioned if he wanted the money to increase his retirement since this is his last year in office. When asked about that, Lincoln said, “Your retirement is based on your highest last three or four years. I paid $800 into the retirement service on this one check. Whether or not I will get that back will depend on how long I live, just like Social Security. I doubt if this is going to increase that average by a significant of return. I don’t do those figures so I don’t know, but no, that’s not why I did it to increase my retirement.”
He said he believes the $16,000 over three-year average for retirement “is going to be something like $530 – that would increase my annual salary by $530 over a three-year period – which I doubt would increase my take-home retirement, maybe a dollar. I don’t know how the figures work. That did not enter my thinking as the reason.”
“I felt like we were given a task to develop a premium pay plan,” he said. “We did that. The budget committee approved it 6-0. It ran into trouble in the Quorum Court. We dealt with those issues and it got a 10-1 vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.