A 9/11 memorial bell rang out in Beebe before each speaker during a ceremony held Monday.
NorthStar EMS EMT Jennifer Flint, Beebe Fire Department Chief William Nick and Beebe Police Department Sgt. Rob Ruble all shared how the events of 9-11 touched their lives in a ceremony at the city’s Veterans Memorial.
The crowd that was gathered heard a recording of the events that unfolded 22 years ago. Commander of American Legion Post 91 in Beebe, Doug Warner told them he appreciated them being there.
“We’re here today to keep alive the memories of the many lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001,” Warner said. “On that fateful day, 19 militant terrorists hijacked four airliners. At 8:46 a.m. American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center. Seventeen minutes later at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower. It became clear at this point, the United States was under attack. At 9:37 a.m. American Airlines Flight 77 struck the south side of the Pentagon. Within minutes after that, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a grounding of all flights. At 9:59 a.m., the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed. United Airlines Fight 93, airborne at that time had also been hijacked and was believed to be headed toward the U.S. Capitol. The passengers on board, having heard the previous events, took control of the flight, forcing it down, just outside of Shanksville, Pa., at 10:03 a.m. At 10:28 [a.m.] the World Trade Center north tower collapsed.”
Warner continued, saying first responders had rushed to the scene.
“Without regard for public safety, they bravely entered the towers prior to their collapse. Approximately 3,000 people died on that day. In New York, some 2,750 perished. At the Pentagon, 184 lives were lost and in Shanksville, 40 lives ended in heroic action.”
During the ensuing 20 years, Warner said over 7,000 Americans died in the war on terror.
“Of the lives lost on 9/11, over 400 were first responders. They were Americans. They were ambulance crews. They were fire department and police department.”
Flint addressed the crowd first and said that 9/11 was a Tuesday, a “day that time stood still.” Flint said, “my mind paralyzed, my heart racing uncontrollably while the world around each of us, spun on its axis and changed ever so suddenly.”
She said while the intentional acts of terrorism sought to erase all humanity and compassion, it seemed to have failed to do so.
“Instead it created a unification with the souls of the people of the United States of America. The feeling of pride and justifiable prejudice overcame me as the people stood tall and rose above the catastrophic events that were playing out in front of us.”
Flint said over 400 of the people who died were emergency personnel, including EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and police officers.
“Each of these individuals are heroes and have made the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow Americans, not turning their backs on each other or the people of this great nation in their greatest time of need.”
Flint told the crowd that “we have all seen numerous videos, heard news reports, listened to speculations and watched broadcast after broadcast of coverage of that day.” One thing, Flint said, “that we know for certain on this date, Sept. 11, 2001, the call for duty for our brothers and sisters rang vigorously throughout this station, our home and the call did not go unanswered.
“For these individuals and all victims of this tragic event, I hold the utmost respect, condolences and pride in knowing that our country maintains the faith, compassion and remembrance for all of those affected by 9/11.”
Nick took the podium next and said 9/11 is a day that we will all remember.
“That day is most likely imprinted in your mind like no other day,” Nick said. “You will remember what you were doing that day and who you were with. You may remember feeling confused and a sense of utter disbelief as you watched the result of the first place crashing in to One World Trade Center. You may have even though for only a moment, ‘wow, what a tragic accident.’ In an instant, it was obvious that this was not an accident and that we were under attack in the United States.”
Nick said he remembers very clearly that day that his sister had called him and he was at work. She told him to turn the TV on and take a look at what was going on.
“She said we are under attack,” Nick said. “Planes have crashed into the World Trade Centers. I could not believe what was happening. As soon as I could get to the firs station, I did.”
Nick said after he arrived at the fire station, a call came in from the state police them they must secure all of their vehicles because it was possible that terrorists may try to take the fire vehicles and make a bomb out of them, drive them into schools, churches, armories, police stations or whatever they could do to “cause death, terror and chaos.”
When Nick saw the first responders that were running into the twin towers, he though about an instructor he had when he was in a training class.
“He told us that when you respond to a call, you will have to make a decision, ‘is it going to be you or them?’ Those firefighters, policemen, EMTs made that decision and ran into the buildings.”
He said they did that with ho hesitation.
“They chose them. It’s just what we do. We choose them.”
Nick said that it was a great honor for him to be at the ceremony and be part of it.
“We live in the greatest country in the world and we as citizens, firefighters, Americans, all first responders, we have a duty to protect, secure our freedom. May God bless you and all those firefighters and responders that passed that day and all their families. It is truly a great moment for me to be here and speak to you about something that happened to us.”
Final speaker Ruble said he was asked to speak about how the 9/11 attacks impacted law enforcement and where he was when this happened.
“But instead, I want to talk about three New York Port Authority officers: Officer William Jimeno, Sergeant McLoughlin and Officer Dominick Pezzulo. These three men were trapped in the rubble when the south tower collapsed, while attempting to evacuate the tower of the first plane struck.”
Ruble asked the crowd to look up into the trees above them and said they were roughly 60 to 70 feet tall.
“So I want you to imagine that the only light that you can see is at top of these trees. You are buried by concrete and debris. Your legs trap you. Your sergeant and partner is also trapped about 15 feet below you. Your partner is able to get free and crawl to where you are and while attempting to free you, the north tower collapses. Falling debris, mortally injuries your partner. Officer Pezzulo dies at this time. Then out of nowhere in the darkness, you hear, ‘United States Marine Corps. Can anyone hear me?’ Sergeant Jason Thomas and a retired New York City paramedic made their way down 60-something feet to where officers were trapped. Sergeant Thomas stated that the heat was so intense from the fires and the rubble that he would remove themselves multiple times during the rescue and that the soles of his boots were melting while standing on rebar.”
Ruble said these men continued to carry concrete boulders to help the trapped officers, ultimately saving their lives.
“This was just one of the rescues that would be taking place on this day,” Ruble said. “So when someone asks me where I was when these attacks against our country happened, I choose to respond that it doesn’t matter where I was. It matters where they were.”
