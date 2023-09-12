Coming together as a community to remember 9/11

Members of the Beebe and McRae communities give their attention to the speakers during the 9/11 ceremony in Beebe.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

A 9/11 memorial bell rang out in Beebe before each speaker during a ceremony held Monday.

NorthStar EMS EMT Jennifer Flint, Beebe Fire Department Chief William Nick and Beebe Police Department Sgt. Rob Ruble all shared how the events of 9-11 touched their lives in a ceremony at the city’s Veterans Memorial.

