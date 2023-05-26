Complaints of crowing roosters and fowl odors led to the Beebe City Council requesting that its city attorney draw up an ordinance that would ban the birds.
Limiting the number of hens also was brought up during Monday’s meeting, but the motion that passed unanimously did not mention what that possible limit would be. The ordinance to be drawn up by City Attorney Randy Grice is expected to be discussed during the council’s June meeting.
The council heard from a handful of residents about their problems with chickens in the city limits, including Willodene Vincent, who lives on Minnesota Street.
“I live over there by the college [Arkansas State University-Beebe] and I’ve lived in Beebe since I was 12 years old,” Vincent told the council. “I’ve got a privacy fence around my backyard and they [her neighbors] got all these chickens back there ... built little houses for them, and they got them from little bitty on up. And then they’ve got the roosters over there and you can’t see any peace over there, they just crow and crow and crow.
“I used to love to sit out on the patio in the back and drink my Coke and it was quiet and peaceful. I can’t do that anymore. It’s very, very unnerving to hear them all the time. My kitchen window and my bedroom window is right on the back of the house, right straight back to where that is, so it just isn’t any fun at all to have all that in your backdoor.”
Code Enforcement Officer James Squires said that he has received “multiple calls over the past several months since I have been in this job, especially about people having roosters.”
Squires said he has reviewed four or five cities’ regulations concerning chickens. “The two most common things that runs through all of this is they limit the chickens generally down to about six and then they outlaw the roosters. The roosters they don’t allow.”
Mayor Mike Robertson said the city’s livestock ordinance allows “nothing except a horse or a cow per one acre of pasture ground – no hogs, no pigs, no goats, no nothing – and we have had that in the ordinance since we have been discussing this in the early ‘90s.” The ordinance does not specifically address chickens.
Councilman Jacob McCormick said he was wondering if there was something “maybe not a city ordinance, but something in place to limit the number of chickens per acre or something.”
Robertson said there is nothing in the state statutes “except for animals running at large. ... They leave that up to each city to govern the amount of chickens.”
McCormick said if he lived next to a bunch of roosters, “I would be here [complaining], too.”
Councilman Matt Dugger said while he didn’t have a problem banning roosters “now,” he preferred to hear from two council members who were absent, Nathan Lindsey and Tracy Lightfoot, before making a decision and understood the city had to have an ordinance drafted.
“Me, personally, I don’t mind somebody having chickens but yeah, the roosters would drive me crazy,” Dugger said.
McCormick said he thinks there has got to be a limit on how many chickens residents can have “because at some point there’s going to be a human issue if somebody has 40 chickens in their backyard.”
Robertson said inside the city limits, “you have to deal with the health and safety and welfare of all the residents. In addition to that, chickens can carry diseases, lung diseases, if you have too many in close proximity and I’m sure living within a few feet of that, I think the city would have a responsibility to place the health and safety and welfare of everybody.”
Beebe resident Jack Causey said he purchased his property “directly across” from Vincents in 1975. “At that time, there was a rodeo arena at ASU. We had enough stench in those days just when there was a rodeo arena, now we’ve got our stench back with the chickens.”
“This is something that is concerning to me as to how someone could just waltz in and throw out chickens everywhere,” Causey said. “And the stench is bad enough but then you’ve got your roosters crowing all day and all night. Those things don’t know when it’s day or night and it’s really a problem.
“Now, were talking about a city lot that is within stone’s throw of the dormitories of the college. I mean, what are we dealing with here? One of these days, eventually we’ll be gone but the college will eventually expand in that direction. And we all know this, but it’s a city, not a farm. We don’t need a barnyard, and that’s where I’m at on it.”
Resident Cecil May said the property he was complaining about, which is “not much more than a half-acre,” has “20 to 30 chickens and there’s four roosters. It started out with two roosters and then they got another one and they got four roosters and they take turns about hollering I think.”
Vincent added, “They’ve got the whole west side of the yard, and we noticed here lately that there’s wire there and they’ve got some more lumber stacked up there, so we’re wondering what the consequences are going to be from that. Are they going to go in and put some more on the other side or what are they going to do?”
McCormick said he thinks as a courtesy, the city probably should let those homeowners know that this is being talked about before they spend money to build more cages. Robertson said, “They know.” He said he explained to them that the council would be discussing it but didn’t know if any action would be taken.
Robertson told the council members if they pass this ordinance they need to think that “people are going to start screaming, ‘I’m grandfathered. They grandfathered me in.’ We need to place a provision in that ordinance that says that you have 60 days to come into compliance with this new ordinance. You can’t just say, ‘from this day forward.’ You got to say you have so many days to come into compliance.”
Dugger said when the council meets in June to discuss the ordinance, he would like to see “roosters for sure banned.”
Vincent said, “Well, we sure would appreciate anything you could do to help us on that.”
