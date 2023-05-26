Complaints of crowing roosters and fowl odors led to the Beebe City Council requesting that its city attorney draw up an ordinance that would ban the birds.

Limiting the number of hens also was brought up during Monday’s meeting, but the motion that passed unanimously did not mention what that possible limit would be. The ordinance to be drawn up by City Attorney Randy Grice is expected to be discussed during the council’s June meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.