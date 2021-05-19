The Beebe School District will not be offering a virtual learning option for students in third-sixth grades in the 2021-22 school year “due to extremely low student interest numbers," according to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail.
"We cannot justify offering a 3-6 virtual option for next year,” Nail told the Beebe School Board on Monday night.
He said the district would contact the parents of students who have applied and explain the situation. “We anticipate that they will enroll on-site.”
Grades 7-12 will still be offered to enroll in Virtual Arkansas. Counselors and administrators have reviewed the applications to determine students’ eligibility. Nail said the approved applicants would be contacted this week about setting up their schedules.
Currently, eight seventh- and eighth-graders are learning virtually and 28 ninth-12th-grade students are virtual learners.
Comparative demographic information concerning enrollment was shown to the board. All but one of the district's school showed a decline in enrollment.
Beebe Junior High School was the exception. Its enrollment was up 25 students this May compared to the 501 students enrolled last year.
In pre-kindergarten, there were 107 students last May, while there are 14 fewer students this year. In Beebe Early Childhood, there were 491 students enrolled last year compared to 513 this year. Beebe Elementary School has 688 students this May compared to 714 last May. Beebe Middle School is down 18 students compared to the 511 students it had last year. Beebe High School is down 16 students this May. Last May, the high school had 975 students.
