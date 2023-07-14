Dr. Roddy Lochala

Lochala

Although some medical officials expressed concern about vacation travel’s effect on the spread of COVID-19 this summer, there hasn’t been a noticeable surge in virus cases.

“COVID is still here but certainly much less potent than during the height of the pandemic,” which hit the United States in full force in 2020, Unity Health-White County Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala said. “We still see a few COVID cases in our outpatient clinics and Emergency Department.

