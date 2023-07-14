Although some medical officials expressed concern about vacation travel’s effect on the spread of COVID-19 this summer, there hasn’t been a noticeable surge in virus cases.
“COVID is still here but certainly much less potent than during the height of the pandemic,” which hit the United States in full force in 2020, Unity Health-White County Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala said. “We still see a few COVID cases in our outpatient clinics and Emergency Department.
“Some days we don’t have any COVID [patients] admitted to the hospital. We bounce between zero and two on most days.”
Lochala believes that there is no reason for Arkansans to be overly concerned about the coronavirus at this point.
“Most healthy Arkansans should enjoy summertime without overly worrying about COVID infection,” he said. “If you have viral symptoms such as fever, headache, cough and runny nose, be careful not to spread the virus to others and see your doctor.”
Questioned about if he thinks there could be new COVID cases when students return to classes next month, Lochala said “Anytime people congregate together there is increased opportunity for viral illnesses to spread. We will watch this population closely as school starts.”
Dr. Joe Thompson, president and CEO for the Arkansas Center For Health Improvement in Little Rock, said, “Clearly, we are in a better place than we were during the public health emergency. Most of us now have some level of immunity to COVID-19, either from vaccination or previous infection, or both. The currently predominant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 are more transmissible than past strains but, luckily, do not appear to cause more severe illness.”
However, he said Arkansans need to be aware that “COVID-19 is still present in our communities ... and people are still getting infected. We continue to have people in the hospital with COVID-19 around the state, and we continue to have occasional deaths from it.”
Data trackers updated Friday morning show that there have been 767,972,197 confirmed cases of COVID worldwide (up 246,100) and 6,950,642 deaths (up 1,891). In the United States, the confirmed case total is 103,436,829 and deaths total 1,127,152. The data is collected from multiple sources including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although its website for COVID data shows 1,134,710 deaths,
Thompson said that there is a new COVID booster “under development that will target the latest coronavirus strains. I encourage everyone to get it when it becomes available, which should be this fall.”
Lochala said manufacturers updating the COVID vaccine for a booster this fall is recommended by the Food and Drug Administration, and “we will look to the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health for recommendations.”
Thompson said those who “are vaccinated and have received all the recommended booster doses ... should feel fairly safe, but if you are immunocompromised or have an immunocompromised family member, you should consider taking precautions including wearing a mask in public and avoiding indoor events with large crowds.
“If you have COVID-like symptoms, consider getting tested, and if you test positive, consider taking Paxlovid to get over your symptoms more quickly and reduce the potential for long COVID,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.