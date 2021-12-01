Saturday’s Holiday of Lights Christmas parade will be the last one where pre-registration is not required, according to Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells, who shared tips about the parade with The Daily Citizen on Wednesday.
The parade, which will start at 6 p.m., “will travel north on Spring, west on Arch, north on Spruce, east on Race and north on Davis, ending at Berryhill Park,” Wells said. Lineup begins at 4 p.m. on Spring Street and Mulberry Avenue.
All vehicles and float entries must have Christmas lights and play Christmas music, but no entries can have a person dressed as Santa Claus. This is to prevent any confusion for the children, Wells said. The city of Searcy/Holiday of Lights Committee has one official Santa who rides in a fire truck at the end of the parade.
No candy or other items can be thrown from vehicles or floats, he said. It will be dark and children may not be seen by drivers if they run into the street for candy. Candy and other items can be handed out by participants walking.
“While we welcome local politicians and political candidates in our parade, we ask that no national political signs or political statements be displayed,” Wells said. “The Christmas parade is a time for festive, seasonal decorations.
Parade officials reserve the right to remove any entry from the parade lineup that is deemed inappropriate for the “family-friendly event” or could potentially put participants or spectators in physical danger, he said.
All horses in the parade must be Coggins tested.
In the event of inclement weather and/or street conditions are deemed unsafe, the parade will be postponed. A determination will be made by 3 p.m. Saturday and it will be posted on the Searcy Holiday of Lights Facebook page.
For more information, email searcy holidayoflights@gmail.com or visit the Searcy Holiday of Lights Facebook page.
The schedule for Saturday’s Jolly Jubilee is as follows:
8-11:30 a.m. – Kiwanis Pancake with Santa Breakfast, First Baptist Church, 105 S. Spring St.
9 a.m. – It’s a Wonderful KLIFE Janett Crain Fun Run
9-11 a.m. – World Championship Chocolate Gravy Cook-Off, east side of White County Courthouse
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Downtown Searcy Crafts and Snacks event, 121 W. Market Ave.
10 a.m. – Polar Express Pajama Party, Rialto Theater; tickets $7
10 a.m. – Story time “Construction Site on Christmas Night,” Searcy Public Library table
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Craft fair. food vendors. kids games, inflatables, petting zoo and pony rides, Christmas music by area groups in Citizen Park, 213 W. Arch Ave.
11 a.m. – Story time “Bears Stay Up for Christmas,” Searcy Public Library table
Noon – Santa’s story time, east side of courthouse
Noon-2 p.m. – Literacy Council of White County free “Twas the Night Before Christmas” books
Noon-4 p.m. – Santa on the Square
Noon and 3 p.m. – Searcy Historic Christmas Bus Tours; tickets $10 at searcychristmas.eventbright.com
1 p.m. – Craft Along to “The Tree That’s Meant To Be” at Make.Do.Studio, 121 N. Spring St.
2 p.m. – Story time “Construction Site on Christmas Night,” Searcy Public Library table
2 p.m. – Main Street Searcy Cake Walk
2 p.m. – Zoe Photographic Studio Santa photos; $25 for 2 5x7s
3 p.m. – Story time “Bear Stays Up for Christmas,” Searcy Public Library table
4:15-5:45 p.m. – Sweet Peep Princess and Superhero Character Meet and Greet
5-7 p.m. – Free S’mores on the First Security Teal Grill, Arch Avenue
5-10 p.m. – Skating at Spring Park, 113 E. Pleasure Ave.; $5 per person for 45 minutes
6 p.m. – Searcy Christmas parade
7 p.m. – Searcy Christmas Light Bus Tour; tickets $10 at searcychristmas.eventbright.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.