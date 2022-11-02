That no one was hurt when a teenager drove through barricades Monday evening and through a packed crowd at Beebe’s Trunk or Treat in the downtown area was called “nothing short of a miracle” Wednesday by Beebe Police Department Capt. Steve Hall.

“It was a very dangerous thing that occurred,” Hall said. “We’re just thankful that nobody was injured.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.