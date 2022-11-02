That no one was hurt when a teenager drove through barricades Monday evening and through a packed crowd at Beebe’s Trunk or Treat in the downtown area was called “nothing short of a miracle” Wednesday by Beebe Police Department Capt. Steve Hall.
“It was a very dangerous thing that occurred,” Hall said. “We’re just thankful that nobody was injured.
“I can tell you that people were packed in there all the way from Center Street all the way up to the Methodist church, up to the curb, so that’s two full blocks, maybe even 2 1/2 there. It was packed up. At the peak when it was dark, the place was just full. You couldn’t even get down the middle. I was having to walk through the crowd, trying to make a path because there was so many people.”
Hall’s son, Josh, who attended the Trunk or Treat with his wife and their two daughters, a 2-month-old in a stroller and a 9-year-old, said, “It felt like at least 1,000 people there.”
Josh Hall said he was “on the side of the road” in front of the Beebe First United Methodist Church on Main Street, when “this woman comes plowing through the construction site right there at the beginning, and the construction workers were having to get out of the way, and she came and plowed through the barricades that were right there near the crosswalk by the Methodist church.”
“And that was when everybody kind of started to notice her, everybody else, and you know you could just hear several people screaming because she was driving towards them,” he said.
The construction was being done by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which was replacing a culvert at U.S. Highway 31’s intersection with Mississippi Street and had the road blocked off at Dewitt Henry Drive.
Josh Hall said after going through the Department of Transportation’s construction and through the Trunk or Treat barricades, the driver, identified as 19-year-old Jordyn Leigh Gray of Beebe, “eventually turned into right there downtown where the mural is with the C-130s [off Main Street]. She turned into that parking lot, swerved into in, and went to the back of what used to be a flea market back there and then came out over by the Methodist church youth room by that side road and plowed through that barricade as well.”
He said when she went through that barricade, “you could tell her car was starting to sputter like it was going out, and so as it was doing that, she was slowing down and several of us were right there at the road. We took off and ran towards the road to yell at her to stop and we were yelling for her to stop, stop, stop, and her car kind of sort of died.”
However, Hall said she “got it going again and started driving off a little bit, a little ways down the road to almost near Daniel Park right there where she ended. Her car died and when it died, the guy standing next to me had taken off that way towards her. I called my dad immediately.”
“I guess they heard the screams. Dad said, ‘We’ll be right there, we’re coming,’” he said. “I run to the car as well because that guy was there and as I’m running to the car, she gets out and tries to get in her back seat. And as she’s getting in her back seat, the guy that was around me, he reached for her keys and took them out of the car, and when he did that, she grabbed a Taser from out of the back seat and tried to tase him.
“When she tried to tase him, he jumped back, so I kind of took off running towards that way. I was almost there. I got up to them and she had dropped the Taser, and I said, “Hey, come on, what’s going on?’ I was like ‘what are you doing,’ and she kind of looked at me with these glazed-out eyes and her pupils are dilated and she said, ‘What are you doing?’”
Hall said he told her that she “just about took out people, human beings with a car and you took out the barricades.’ And she said, ‘What are you doing?,’ and I noticed she’s high. So I screamed at Dad because I saw [him] and Officer Rogers with the K-9 unit. I said, ‘She’s high,’ and as soon as I said that she took off running.”
He said they and the other officer chased after her, yelling for her to stop “several times.” When she wouldn’t, “the other guy tackled her to the ground, and she tried getting up and Dad had to help wrestle her down to the ground, too.”
Hall said they were in shock when she first came through the barricade “and as everyone was screaming they all started running to the Methodist church.” As she continued on, Hall said he thought if he could get to the car with it sputtering maybe he could “bust the window” or do something to get her to stop.
“It was just a scary event, man,” he said. “It kind of sucks because this was one of the most well-attended Trunk or Treats in Beebe. They always do so well. There was such a presence of the cops – they were everywhere – so it really sucked that it happened with so many people there because then it became the highlight of the night. Here we are having a good time.
“The thing is when the cops got her contained and we did our reports, everybody went back to having fun, and the Chamber of Commerce did a great job with Trunk or Treat.”
Steve Hall said the Beebe Police Department “had a bunch of officers in the crowd, mingling. We left a couple away from the crowd if something occurred out on the street to take calls. We had almost our whole department working the area because we knew there was going to be a big crowd.”
“We thought the safety precautions had been taken with a Stallion [Transportation Group] semi blocking Center and Main, and the state was doing construction at Mississippi and Main. They closed that down,” Steve Hall said. “But she drove around their culvert work there. She went through their barrier where she busted her mirror off at that place.” He said they counted 12 construction workers being out there.
Gray was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, crossing median, resisting arrest, three counts of misdemeanor assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, 25 counts of aggravated assault and out-of-town warrant/assist. Three bonds have been set, $75,000, $3,000 and $500. Her booking time is listed as 11:38 p.m. Monday. Gray’s court date is set for Dec. 7.
Steve Hall said the teen had a mini-Taser on her.
In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Beebe police called the Trunk or Treat “largely successful” but said it was tainted by Gray’s actions in a grey-colored Toyota Corolla.
“People were crossing the street at the crosswalk on Main Street when the vehicle hit the barricade, which threw it over 20 feet,” Beebe police posted. “Then while in the crowd of people, the car turned into a parking lot at a high rate of speed, leaving burnt rubber on Main Street.
“The vehicle then reentered the roadway driving back into the crowd, and as the vehicle got near the crosswalk again, the engine stalled. Several people attempted to get the suspect to stop, but she started the engine back up and drove down Main Street to Mississippi Street, where the vehicle stalled again.”
Beebe police filed an affidavit for the issuance of a search warrant for a blood draw of the suspect. White County District Court Judge Mark Derrick determined that there was probable cause for the issuance of the warrant. He also issued an order of assist which required an area hospital to assist with the blood draw.
“We are so thankful no one was injured, as a large crowd was present,” the Beebe police said. “We are also very grateful for the part the citizens played in assisting in her arrest.”
The police said community member Butch Rice with Stallion Transportation Group stated that he will work with police to ensure that there is never another opportunity for a similar incident by using his company’s trucks and trailers to block all road entrances.
“It’s just not something you think you would see in a little town like Beebe,” Josh Hall said.
