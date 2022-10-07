The fall county cleanup isn’t being held during its usual month this year, but the more important change to the biannual Keep White County Beautiful Cleanup is that tires will not be accepted, according to White County Judge Michael Lincoln.

“We have what I call a tire crisis going on in the state,” Lincoln said about the decision to not accept tires at the cleanup scheduled for Nov. 3-5 at the White County Fairgrounds.

