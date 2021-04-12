The Main Street Searcy Certified Farmers’ Market is not expected to have a mask requirement when it opens Saturday.
Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton said the market will implement whatever mandates the state of Arkansas has “at that point.” She said it will be up to individuals if they want to wear a mask.
Last year, The Daily Citizen reported that because of COVID-19, the market was providing hand sanitizers and cleaning products to all vendors in an effort to keep hands and tabletops cleaned. Food-safe disinfecting cleaners were also made available for the vendors. Signs with COVID-19 shopping procedures were also up for customers to see.
Burton said the market went above and beyond the expectations to protect customers and workers.
Its opening for this year will be usual hours from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse square, according to Burton.
“We will have locally grown produce, USDA-certified meat, farm fresh eggs, baked goods, jams jellies, honey and crafted items,” Burton said. “The produce will be a little bit limited this early, but we will have some produce. It is still definitely worth the trip to come. As more local produce becomes available, we will fill in on the fruits and veggies.”
While the Searcy farmers’ market is getting ready to open, the Beebe farmers’ market is shutting down.
According to its Facebook page, the nonprofit is going a new direction and will continue to serve Beebe through Beebe Eco Education (BEE). The post says more information will be put out on the future of BEE.
“We will continue to share posts from vendors so that we can continue to support such a vital part of our community,” the Facebook post said. “Beebe had its last Farmers’ Market in July of last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.