A pile of discarded couches, box springs, mattresses, a wooden pallet and a recliner enveloped the “No dumping” sign at an apartment complex for weeks, illustrating that there are “no good answers” when it comes to preventing residents and non-residents from throwing out their junk for the Searcy Sanitation Department to pick up.
The sign at the Country Corner Apartments, 613 S. Pecan St., says that “violators will be subject to penalties of law,” but Searcy Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford said there’s not really “nothing you can do” to stop illegal dumping there unless the violators are caught in the act, even though the city has tried.
“We were asked to put that [sign] there because people from out of town, where it sits, were bringing stuff, they felt like, in town, so it’s a sign that we had made,” Rutherford said. “... We just took a forklift and ran it over there and set [it]. Well, it helped for a long time; now, they just pile stuff around it.”
Asked about repercussions for illegal dumping within the city limits, he said “if you catch them and you know they’re coming from out of town, you can tell them to load it back up or I can contact Jeff’s [Code Enforcement Department Director Jeff Webb] office and then they can get a warrant.”
He said the problem isn’t just at the Pecan Street apartments, mattresses and couches being left near dumpsters is a problem “all over.” He mentioned bins in the city parking lot near First Baptist Church, 105 S. Spring St.
“It’s the same thing. Over the weekend, we clean up on Friday and when it comes Monday morning, they just bring things in,” Rutherford said. His department then has to pick up the dumped items, like it did this week at the Pecan Street apartments after they had been there more than a month, and dispose of them. He said the mattresses are taken “to the dump and they are buried in a landfill.”
For those who live “in the city limits at a house, in a neighborhood,” his department does pick up items like mattresses and washers and dryers that residents leave at their curbside.
“We can sometimes get some money for them, crush them and take them down to Little Rock,” Rutherford said of the washers and dryers. “The mattresses, old swing sets … this time of year it’s worse because they are getting them for Christmas.”
Desk chairs were another item mentioned as being thrown in dumpsters. “Big-screen TVs, we had an outlet for them for a while through White River Planning [and Development District,] but we don’t have an outlet for them anymore. We don’t pick them up at the house, they have to bring those to us, but yes, we dispose of those.”
