No changes in the plans for the new Searcy public library were made necessary as both the Searcy City Council and the Crain family came through this week with the funding needed to avoid deductive alternates, according to Darla Ino, director of the White County Regional Library System.
“We’ll be able to do the whole thing as planned, waterproofing, all of that,” Ino said. “There will be nothing taken out. Ultimately, it was decided that it was in the best interest to do the whole thing as it’s planned, so then it was just a matter of trying to come up with all the funds needed and so it was that final donation [from the Larry and Janett Crain Charitable Foundation], we were able to get it done.”
The same night the Searcy City Council approved bids for the renovation of the Searcy Athletic Club into the new library, it provided an additional $500,000 from the city for the project, and it also was announced Tuesday night by former Councilman Logan Cothern, a Searcy library board member, that the Crain foundation will provide the other $386,136 needed.
Although it is unofficial, Ino said the library is expected to be named the Janett and Larry Crain Memorial Library, but the library committee was waiting to hear back from the Crain family for confirmation. Larry Crain Sr., who died in April, kicked off the fundraising effort for the library in 2022 by donating $2 million in honor of his wife, for whom the library was going to be named the Janett Crain Memorial Library.
Library officials asked the council at last week’s agenda meeting for $866,000, but council members said they would consider providing $500,000, which they did Tuesday, agreeing to $250,000 this year and $250,000 next year.
Cothern said Dr. Larry Killough, Crain’s brother-in-law, had been working with the Crain family to see if they might help with the rest of the needed amount that the committee was seeking from the council and “made an outstanding presentation for us. They said, ‘When do you want the money?’ and we said, ‘Immediately.’” Cothren said he thinks “we’ll get the money very shortly.”
“You know, I think that has been a great civic project for the city because we’ve had city money, county money and private money put,” he said. “I think this is a great thing for the community. I think the library is going to be a great addition and we just thank everybody who has been willing to contribute.”
Mayor Mat Faulkner complimented the council “on the stewardship and the thought that has gone into supporting this project. I know that there is a high passion level to see this project completed in its full potential.”
The bids accepted for the project, according to a pricing summary from Hart Construction, total $5,757,848.88. The price if deductive alternates were considered could have been $5,035,646.16.
“There were three deductive alternates originally,” Ino said. “This is a way to leave things out you don’t want to have in the project if the cost is too high or the money is not available. The third alternate was specifically for floodproofing. They [the council] ruled that off right off the bat. First of all, there has already been money coming for that and they’re not going to leave that out.
“So it got down to the first and second alternate, but there were kind of problems with both of those; in fact there was another donation tied to the first alternate, for the outdoor patio space, so losing that particular part of the alternate we’d also lose out on a $125,000. So there were problems with both of those. We ultimately wanted to figure out how to get the money to do the whole thing because that’s what we had also sold to the donors, that this is what it would be and this is how it would look.”
At a Committee of the Whole meeting June 30, Ino reiterated to the council that the initial fundraising goal was set for $5.3 million. “Fast forward to today, two years later, the funds available for the project stands at just under $5.6 million. That means they meet 105 percent of that fundraising goal. ... Donations still come in, sometimes a little, sometimes a little more, but they are still coming in and we do believe that they will come, even throughout the project, even after the project because we’re set up for people to donate online anytime they want to.
“One thing that I am most proud of is that this is the first public project that we know of in Searcy and in White County that has brought in this level of private funding along with money from both the city and the county and that to me was just a really good feeling for me because I know my predecessor had told me, and you know she is passed away now, she said you’ll never get the city and the county on board for this library at the same time.
“And so when this happened, I thought, you know it happened, and not only the city and the county but also the individuals, the private donors, the people that said, ‘Yes, we want this project and we want to do it.’ Bids have come in. We’re here today and we’re ready to just get started, everyone is ready. I mean, our donors are ready, our patrons are ready. I keep getting asked, ‘When are you moving in?’ When are you moving in? Have you moved in yet?’ So they’re ready to do it.”
Ino said she thinks the library will be a showpiece for Searcy. “We’re going to have people coming from all over the state, especially we in the library world, all coming to see what did Searcy do, what does their library look like. and I’m just ready to show it off. I’m ready for it to be what we’ve expected. I am ready to be able to say, ‘We know how to do things right here.’”
Fundraising chairperson Jan Smith said they learned from a marketing agent the need to rebrand the library as more than just a place to go get books. “That resonated with me,” Smith said. “We knew we needed to provide more services. So as we talked to our potential donors; we told them about the new services we can provide with this.”
She mentioned more educational and cultural programs for community members, along with having gathering places for small and large groups in public or private meetings. Holding traveling exhibitions also was talked about by Smith. Art shows, photography and quilting were named as some of the interest groups who could gather at the new library. A large room would allow up to 200 people upstairs.
Killough discussed how much this library means to Crain Sr. He said Crain was his close friend for more than 70 years and was brother-in law for 60 years. After Janett Crain died in December 2018, Killough said the relationship he shared with Crain Sr. became deeper.
Killough said Cothern asked him if he could get Crain to donate a million dollars and Killough said he told Crain the library would be named for Janett. He said Crain asked how much they wanted him to give and killough told him $2 million. Killough said Crain said to tell the library board he was all in for the $2 million donation.
Killough said you could tell Crain was excited about the library when about a year and a half ago, he stood on the lawn of the new location and spoke about Janett. Killough said Crain was hoping he would see the groundbreaking of the library before he passed away but unfortunately, he said, that didn’t happen.
He said Crain had lost about 60 pounds and was in hospice and could hardly speak. He said Crain, who spoke in a whisper, asked if his church and the library were going to be OK. When Killough said yes, Crain gave him a thumbs up and smile, and that was one of the last times that he talked to him.
“If Larry Crain where here today, there is no doubt in my mind that if I went to him or one of you went to him and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got about a $880,000 shortfall, what are you going to do about it?’ He would say, ‘Can you run by my office this afternoon? I’ll write you a check for it.’ That’s what would happen.”
Before the final pledge by the city Tuesday, Cothern said the city of Searcy had given 24 percent, White County had given 9 percent, the Friends of the Library had given 44 percent, White County Regional Library System had given 10 percent and others had given 2 percent. That still left an 11 percent shortfall, he said, before it was covered by the council and Crain foundation.
