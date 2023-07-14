Logan Cothern

Cothern

No changes in the plans for the new Searcy public library were made necessary as both the Searcy City Council and the Crain family came through this week with the funding needed to avoid deductive alternates, according to Darla Ino, director of the White County Regional Library System.

“We’ll be able to do the whole thing as planned, waterproofing, all of that,” Ino said. “There will be nothing taken out. Ultimately, it was decided that it was in the best interest to do the whole thing as it’s planned, so then it was just a matter of trying to come up with all the funds needed and so it was that final donation [from the Larry and Janett Crain Charitable Foundation], we were able to get it done.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.