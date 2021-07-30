Although there has been a surge in coronavirus cases, Unity Health has not decided whether to put back in place protocols that it used last year when the pandemic started.
Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala said the hospital administrators would be meeting to discuss the possibility of reinstating protocols. Last year, the hospital system started requiring masks for anyone who entered a Unity Health facility as well as a COVID-19 screening and temperature check. Visitors also weren’t allowed at the hospital.
Lochala said Unity Health is just asking everyone who comes into the White County Medical Center now to wear a mask and to only come if “you really need to be here. A phone call is a safer means of communication than coming to the hospital where it’s certain that we have a lot of COVID up here.”
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock this week started limiting its hospital patients to one visitor per day.
“We know the importance of family presence for our patients and regret having to make this change, but we were forced to do so in order to protect our patients, staff and visitors,” UAMS Medical Center CEO Dr. Steppe Mette said in a statement July 23. “We have already had one patient infected with COVID by a visitor. With the workforce shortage hospitals are facing now, we must minimize the risk of infection for our medical staff and care teams.
“We will, of course, continue to allow additional visitors for end-of-life situations.”
The Arkansas Legislature unanimously passed the No Patient Left Alone Act earlier this year that keeps hospitals, nursing homes “and similar facilities” from denying “visitors during a pandemic or similar emergency.”
In addition to UAMS and other hospital systems considering or reinstating some protocols, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone go back to wearing masks in public indoor settings, even those who have been fully vaccinated.
“I think it’s important to understand why they did that,” Lochala said. “The answer to that question has more to do with the [delta] variant that is transmitting in our community right now and it is different than what we saw in December and January and it is different that what we saw last spring and summer in that it produces a higher viral load earlier.”
Viral load is how much of the virus is in an infected person’s blood. According to health officials, the delta variant has about 1,000 times more virus that previous variants.
According to Lochala, most agree that the delta variant is more transmissible and “they feel like it’s because of the higher viral load, and so it just increases exposure risks and that is where that [the mask recommendation] comes from.
“I can certain understand the community’s frustration with that recommendation, but that is why – the variant that is circulating is different and seems to be more transmissible,” he said, “so in their mind, the mask, while in certain indoor situations where you don’t know the vaccination status of people, that is why they recommend it.”
When Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted his statewide mask mandate at the end of March, there were 40 active cases in White County. The county had 503 active cases as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cumulative cases in the state have increased since March 31 by more than 50,000 (from 330,008 to 382,569).
