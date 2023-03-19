Nine inmates accused of being involved in a coordinated "hit" on another at the White County jail in January officially have been charged.
Warrants were issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Shawn Andrew Baker, Justin Daniel Brown, Steven Cody Woodall, Dustin Lee Swain, Daniel Redding Davis, Enrico Joseph Denza, Deston Tyrone Roland, Christopher Brayden Reed and Jimmy Carroll Dye.
Davis, 48, of McRae, Denza, 39, of Bald Knob, Dye, 47, of Judsonia, Reed, 18, of Pangburn, Roland, 29, of Pangburn, Swain, 45, of Searcy and Woodall, 35, of Bald Knob were charged with class B felony battery in the first degree with accomplice and engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties. Davis, Dye, Roland and Swain also were charged as habitual offenders.
Baker, 35, and Brown, 32, both of Searcy, were charged with class B felony conspiracy to commit battery in the first degree with accomplice and engaging in violent criminal group activity enhanced penalties.
The attack reportedly occurred in the D pod of the White County Detention Center on Jan. 13. Surveillance footage showed that Tyler Moore, who was "severely beaten," was struck "in the face, neck and ribs multiple times" by "more than one inmate (at one time)," White County Sheriff's Office Investigator Paul McIntosh wrote in the affidavits.
Moore reportedly suffered "extensive injuries, including, but not limited to, orbital wall fractures, maxillary sinus fractures and [a] pterygoid plate fracture." He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Swain and Dye were developed as "the suspects who conspired a 'hit'" on Moore "due to jail mail to two inmates (Christopher Dupriest and Jimmy Dye)," McIntosh wrote, "and a following telephone call from Jimmy Dye with confirmation the 'hit' had been completed."
Woodall, Davis, Denza, Roland and Reed reportedly struck Moore. Baker and Brown are accused of covering the door and emergency button to "keep Moore from calling for help."
No reason was given for the "hit."
No court appearance had been scheduled in any of the cases as of Monday afternoon. Baker, Brown, Davis, Roland and Dye remained in custody in the county jail Monday afternoon. Woodall, Swain, Denza and Reed were not.
