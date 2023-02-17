Searcy resident Margaret Gaines has seen a lot in her nearly century of life, from Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal and the advent of television in the 1930s, to John F. Kennedy dedicating the Greers Ferry Dam in Heber Springs in the 1960s, to even nickel Coca-Colas.
“I have seen Searcy grow a lot and it is growing fast!” she said Thursday. “It has grown and grown and has more of everything.”
Gaines, who turns 100 Sunday, recalled working as a waitress at the fairly new Mayfair Hotel where she would receive a “dime tip” to run over to the also fairly new Rialto Theater to watch a movie.
“We’ve got a good town. Searcy is one of the best towns to live in in the United States. I’m so glad I’m here instead of a big city.”
Gaines was born in White County, in Griffithville. “Our little community was White Oak and it’s east of Griffithville like you’re going to Des Arc. I graduated from Griffithville High School and then I went to work at the Mayfair for a couple of years and then I got married and then started raising a family. My husband was Donald Gaines. He died in 1977. We had six kids.”
She showed off her picture of her six kids, but said her son, Jim, was killed instantly in a car accident Dec. 2, 2021, on Joy Mountain Road. “He was driving a truck,” she said. “He overcorrected and hit a tree and it killed him instantly. He was 62.”
Gaines will be surrounded by family on her birthday, when they will be having a potluck at her home on North Hickory Street, where she has lived for 62 years.
Asked to share her secret of “what it takes to live to see 100 years,” Gaines said, “I think because I raised a garden and I’ve worked hard all my life and I have had lots of exercise all throughout these years. I garden everything you can eat: potatoes, beans, cucumbers, tomatoes. Last summer, I only had tomatoes and cucumbers, and I’m at the point now that I won’t be able to do that this year.”
Long life also seems to run in her family. Her aunt, Josephine, who lived in Texas, reached the age of 103. However, Gaines didn’t have her own mother in her life very long. She died after childbirth when Gaines was 4 after getting an infection while having Gaines’ younger sister.
Gaines said that her family “didn’t even have a radio when I was a kid growing up.” When they finally got “a little radio,” they would listen to the news. They didn’t have a television until 70 years ago. “We got a black and white one.”
Now, she enjoys watching Fox News “and I like to watch the morning show to get the news and weather for the day because when I was in high school my teacher said be sure and keep up with current events, and I think it’s important that young people keep up with current events.”
Gaines said sometimes people today have to have two jobs to live on now, so “they go to the job and they go home and they don’t even have time to watch the news anymore and they don’t know what’s going on outside in Washington, D.C.”
She was raised in a time when what was going on in Washington was sometimes crucial to survival. When her brothers were 16, they were employed as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a work relief program created as part of Roosevelt’s New Deal.
“One of my brothers went to Heber Springs and some went to other states,” she said. “I had three brothers, two of them went to the CCC and they would send money home – about $15, it was about $17 a month – to their parent and they would have their living at the CCC camp.”
Gaines said her husband also “went to the CCC camp and then when the draft came in the second World War, he wasn’t drafted – he had a hernia. They drafted them quick, I mean they took them right then. They didn’t have time to train for the second World War.”
Another thing Gaines mentioned that came about “during the Roosevelt time” was pressure cookers. “Everybody got a pressure cooker that needed a pressure cooker so you could can food with a pressure cooker, and when I was growing up, I was the oldest girl in my family so I was very young when I had to learn to use the pressure cooker. We canned beans and tomatoes and made jellies and canned corn, all kinds of things that we grew.”
“My daddy had 40 acres and we raised everything we ate,” she said. “We raised a garden and I learned to use a pressure cooker and I have always had a pressure cooker that I can with. You can can most anything. In other words, you can can meat if you wanted to with a pressure cooker.”
Although Gaines never got to see in person the president who provided her family with employment and a pressure cooker, she said she was in Heber Springs when Kennedy came there Oct. 3, 1963, for the dedication ceremony for the Greers Ferry Dam and Reservoir. “That’s the first time I have seen a president in person.” However, Gaines said she did not get to shake his hand. “There were crowds of people there when the dam was dedicated.”
Neither of those presidents are her favorite one, though. That honor belongs to Donald Trump, she said, “because I kept up with the things that he did.”
Pointing to a chair very close to the TV in Gaines’ living room, her daughter, Linda Evans, said that her mother “sits right there in that chair, Fox News station all day long. I mean, several points in the day and all evening.”
While she may spend her idle time watching Fox News, Gaines has been a hard worker in her life, according to her family
Evans said she and her siblings, Larry, Donna, Linda, James Lee, Mary Margaret and Joe “lived like survivalists but we ate like royalty.”
“I was raised on beans and potatoes,” Gaines said. “We had everything you could grow in a garden.”
Gaines’ grandson, Josh Evans, said his grandmother “tells stories of growing up during the Great Depression and some of life’s hardships during those times-harvesting cotton on their small farm with two young kids in tow while Grandpa Donald was working away from home to support the family.”
He said Gaines also played basketball while being raised in Griffithville and “always and to this day has minded her physical fitness.” She also taught him “to make strawberry jelly using only the best local strawberries, which we still do at Mother’s Day every year, carrying on the family tradition.
“She can do everything from cleaning squirrels for squirrel and dumplings and ducks for duck and dressing,” he said. “She has been a gardner all her life, every year even to this day. ... She loves nature and insists on recycling to avoid having anything go to waste.”
Linda Evans said her mom’s favorite things are tomatoes and strawberries. “They had strawberries. She would be capping berries. ... We like the ones from around here. We’re not talking about the California ones with all that mess sprayed on them.”
Gaines said when it comes to other things, like main courses for the meal, she likes “chicken mostly. I used to raise chickens and I would rung their heads and cut the chickens up into pieces and fry them and we would have fried chicken. For family dinners also I used to do a beef roast.”
Linda Evans said “she did pork roast, too. Mother knew how to cook everything. We’re talking about fish, all kinds of fish. We’re talking about quail. I’m not kidding you, the food we had is what royalty gets to eat.”
Crappie is another fish that Gaines bragged about fixing. “We always had one mess of fish a week. When I was raising these kids, we always had one fish meal a week. We caught fish.”
When not talking about food, Gaines and her family focused a lot on faith.
“She always loves God and Jesus and has been a great example in Christ with her daily faith,” Josh Evans said. “She cared for many children of FBC Searcy in Mother’s Day Out program and has loved her church family there for many years.
“... I got the greatest kick out of taking her to church and sitting in the Sunday school class with the little old ladies.”
Gaines said she has “belonged to the First Baptist Church for over 70 years.”
Her grandson said when Mike Beebe was governor of Arkansas (2007-15), “Grandma and Mom and me all went to church and [Beebe’s wife] Ginger happened to be there and there was a camera crew following her around because she is the first lady, and then mom introduced me and she came and gave me a big hug. I got a big hug from the governor’s wife and I was just like ‘Wow! So cool.’”
Gaines believes the best advice she has to offer for parents and grandparents is to “raise your kids in a church and teach them about Jesus, and that’s a good start for little kids on up. Train them up in the ways they’ll go and they will not depart from it. You know that’s in the Bible. Of course, they [kids] get off track sometimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.