The codefendant of a Pleasant Plains man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after attempting to sell pipe bombs.
Darius Balentine, 28, of Newport was sentenced Thursday afternoon by U.S. District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. Wayne Riley, 27, of Pleasant Plains was sentenced in November and also received the statutory maximum sentence of 10 years.
Officers reportedly made a home visit to Balentine’s residence in September 2020. "Balentine was on active supervision with a search waiver on file, and officers had learned that he was in possession of a firearm," wrote Allison Bragg, public information officer for the Office of the United States Attorney, Eastern District of Arkansas. "While searching the home, officers located a .380 pistol and two CO2 bottles containing gun powder and roofing nails, equipped with fuses and designed as explosive devices."
The explosives were reportedly confirmed by "multiple witnesses" to belong to Riley, "who had dropped them off at Balentine’s home a few days prior." According to investigators, Riley said in text messages that "he had 10 pipe bombs and wanted to sell them for $100 each or $800 for all 10."
"Balentine and Riley were indicted in July 2021," Bragg wrote. "Riley pleaded guilty in June 2022, and Balentine pleaded guilty two months later. In addition to the sentence of 10 years imprisonment, which is the maximum allowed by law, both Balentine and Riley will serve three years of supervised release after their terms of incarceration."
According to Bragg, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Newport Police Department; the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office; the Arkansas State Police; and the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections all took part in the investigation The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Crews.
