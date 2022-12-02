New York Times bestselling author Bob Goff believes people need to see themselves as “mirror holders, rather than hall monitors, of people’s behavior.”
Goff, whose latest book is “Undistracted,” spoke Tuesday night in Harding University’s Benson Auditorium as part of the American Studies Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series. He said what he wants to do is hold up mirrors to people like he has done with his three kids and say, “Look how God sees you.”
“That isn’t going loose on doctrine, that’s going big on Jesus because I have met people who have some terrific doctrine and lousy theology,” Goff said. “I want to have terrific doctrine and terrific theology, and loving people the way Jesus loved people is awesome theology.”
Goff, who is the founder of human rights organization Love Does, teaches at Pepperdine University Law School and is consul general for Uganda, told the audience to have safe conversations with people, asking them “what is it that is going on inside of you? Why is it you are doing what you are doing? And people will smell the cookies in the oven. It’s our engagement. We are taking a genuine interest in people.”
He said by “smelling the cookies in the oven” he means that he wants people who are near you to be able to sense that “there’s something about you – there’s a depth, there’s a sincerity, there’s a vulnerability, there’s an awareness of what’s going on and that come’s from not being distracted.”
Goff said three million people have his cell phone number since he listed it on the last page of one of his books. “I get 100 calls a day. It’s awesome. I can’t get a thing done.” He said what he wanted to be is “available.”
The legacy Goff said he wants to leave is “a guy who took an interest in people, not just polite and hi and how are you but just conversations that go a little bit deeper. I know these are the things you want to be known and remembered for.”
Goff said he was just getting out of high school and C. Everett Koop was the U.S. surgeon general at the time. “My parents smoked like chimneys, like they would finish one cigarette and they’d start the next one. I guess there wasn’t secondhand smoke then. I’d be dead by Thursday.”
Goff said he wrote Koop a letter telling him that he read the side of the cigarette packaging that had a warning “that these things will kill ya and my parents are smoking like a chimney. Will you please write to them and tell them to stop smoking?’ You guys, 10 days later, my parents got a handwritten letter from the surgeon general of the United States of America and he said, ‘I heard from your son. He’s afraid you’re going to die because you smoke. Stop it!’ And they did.
“My dad is 95 years old and lives next store to me because this guy took a genuine interest in this high school kid,” Goff said.
He said society doesn’t need “another program” to fix problems, it needs faith and “faith ain’t a program.”
“Faith is showing up, knowing what you want, taking an interest in other people and doing something about it,” he said.
Five and a half years ago, outside of Detroit, Goff said there was a trucker going under an overpass who saw a young man who looked like he was going to jump. “I’m sure that trucker had places to go, things to do, but the trucker didn’t just observe it, he wanted to get some skin in the game. He got on his radio, he called every truck going in that direction and said what was happening and where it was happening. There was a kid about to make an irreversible decision.”
“He didn’t stop there,” Goff said. “He called every truck coming in the opposite direction and said what was happening and where it was happening, and this is what happened next. They all stopped. This is the body of Christ. This is a community you are a part of.” He showed a slide of all the trucks that were stopped at the overpass.
People need to now why they are doing what they are doing, Goff said, what they want and “to decide what we’re going to do about it and then ask God to give us a new heart for people.”
In a question and answer session led by Harding President Dr. Mike Williams, Goff was asked what advice he would give students and others in the room looking for their sense of direction. Goff said everyone might have a different list but when talking about what people have in common, it is that they want love, purpose, connection and a couple of authentic relationships. “If your list is longer than that, it won’t be longer by a bunch.”
He said he would tell them to do an audit about a couple of safe people they could go to, and they could ask themselves if they were a safe person for someone to come to. “Love is sacrifice and commitment,” Goff said. He told everyone to find people who know what love is. He said if you find a couple of people who understand that then they are on their way.
In answer to a question about people worrying if they are misunderstood, Goff said, “This is the promise of scripture. You will be misunderstood if you live that edge-of-the-ice kind of life and I’m OK with that. You just got to decide if you are going to be OK with that. If I want to be known by God and am willing to be misunderstood by strangers, does that make sense? Because if you’re going for the applause, join the circus, but if you want Jesus, you will find hungry people, lonely people, isolated people.”
Goff told Williams he is looking to move the needle in people’s lives. He said he makes videos on his phones for his kids all the time and has been doing it for 20 years. He said there will be a day when he goes missing and his friends know where all these are stored “so they will start carpet-bombing my kids with messages from their dad.”
He mentioned the rich legacies of people in the room, telling them “you’re like five minutes away from blowing somebody’s mind. You guys, I can’t wait to die. It’s going to be so fun to blow their minds. I’m going to be the one looking down saying, ‘I knew this was going to get them.’”
