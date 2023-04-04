When the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee bought the ball that it drops at midnight on New Year’s, it used advertising and promotions tax revenue and did it because the city of Benton was trying to acquire the ball, according to committee member Jenna Friday.
Friday recapped Searcy Beats and Eats’ sixth New Year’s Eve gathering for the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week.
“That was only one of the two New Year’s Eve ball drops in the state that we are aware of,” Friday said. “The second one [Benton] was actually having its inaugural year this year and they attempted to purchase our ball from the Clairdays, who created the ball, but thanks to A&P funding, we were able to purchase it on behalf of the city for the city for future years.”
The custom-made sphere of steel and lights was crafted by Clairday Electric of Searcy for the first ball drop 2017. The company “faithfully maintained it, redesigned it, enhanced it and stored it” for five years, Searcy Beats and Eats co-Coordinator Marka Bennett said in December.
A&P Commissioner Tommy Centola said the price that was paid to purchase the ball was $5,000, and it is being stored by Searcy Parks and Recreation.
Friday said she thinks it is great that the city of Searcy is one of the only places people can go to get a New York City-style vibe for New Year’s Eve with a ball drop. “We’re pretty proud of that.”
She said the weather for Dec. 31’s ball drop event was great this year and the estimated attendance was 3,000.
Friday also thanked the Searcy Fire Department for stepping up to help drop the ball and coordinate that. Friday said previous years have been difficult in terms of coordinating the cranes and the engineering of how it all goes together.
Promotional efforts for the ball drop were made to a larger audience this year, Friday said. The efforts included media campaigns and signage, with A&P mentions on all of the signs, social media and on stage during the event through the master of ceremonies.
New additions were an amplified light show. with Beats and Eats telling the lighting company it wanted things to look big and bright, and Friday said that challenge was met. She talked about glow tubes that were purchased for the audience to create sort of an “ambiance.”
“It was a great family-fun event,” Friday concluded.
