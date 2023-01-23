New White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tyler Mize got his start with the county when he was 16 years old. He was hired by former White County Judge Michael Lincoln back then to be a seasonal worker at the White County Road Department.

Lincoln said Mize “is an intelligent young man. He always does the best that he can do, so I’m real excited that he’s been given this opportunity.”

