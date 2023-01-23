New White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tyler Mize got his start with the county when he was 16 years old. He was hired by former White County Judge Michael Lincoln back then to be a seasonal worker at the White County Road Department.
Lincoln said Mize “is an intelligent young man. He always does the best that he can do, so I’m real excited that he’s been given this opportunity.”
Mize, 29, worked the “asphalt crew” for Lincoln for a while and then went into the shop full time, working as a labor mechanic, “the tire man, lube and stuff,” he said. “I worked there for a couple of years and then went to a road grader position. I ran road grader for several years and I went from there to foreman, and I was a road foreman for the county for Judge Lincoln for a number of years.”
Mize, who went to White County Central, also attended Arkansas State University-Beebe’s Searcy campus and graduated in 2010 from the emergency medical technician program. “I did clinicals with NorthStar EMS at the time and I was still working here [for White County] so they were able to do a night program.
“I started out here part-time originally. I was working at night at NorthStar doing clinicals. When I graduated from EMT school, the judge [Lincoln] had a full-time spot come open so he offered me a position here at the county. I just never left, I went from that seasonal position right into full time.”
During his time as a road grader, Mize said he also the went to “auxiliary police school. I went through Searcy PD; that’s where I got my training through. Because of my relation with the county here, the judge wanted me with the sheriff, so I took a position in the auxiliary patrol division. I am still on with the sheriff’s office. I patrol a few hours a month.”
Mize said although being an auxiliary officer doesn’t pay, it helps him keep his credentials up with the state.
“Really my background with NorthStar EMT, law enforcement, the road department, it all kind of converged to this opportunity here” to be OEM director, he said. “I have had a lot of opportunity to have a lot of continuous education, FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency], the state’s training, Fox Valley Technical College with their criminal justice program.
“I have since joined Troop B’s Arkansas State Police Child Abduction Response Team. The headquarters is out of Newport. Our hope there is to build a response team that could be activated whether there be a suspected abduction or a missing child. It was a variation of tasks that converged on this one position and this one opportunity, and the way that I looked at it is, it’s just one more way for me to diversify and learn and grow.”
Mize said a lot of the training for emergency management takes place at the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management headquarters at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. “A lot of it’s in person down there; a lot of it has been online. It’s quite a bit to take in. It’s a tidal wave at first.”
He also mentioned the Emergency Management Institute based in Emmittsburg, Md., as a resource. “They advise if you have an opportunity to go to their campus because of the learning opportunities they can display in house far surpasses anything around here.
“I will say part of it is so relieving that we’ve got somebody like Tamara [Jenkins, the former White County OEM director for whom a retirement reception was held Friday] who has served this county. Her body of work is just unbelievable. I could spend hours just showing you 20 years worth [of work] that is filed so perfectly, so clean, so neat. She has just an impeccable skill set in filing and maintaining and record keeping and organizational skills and all she has been able to deliver to [assistant] Carla [Johnson] over the years.”
He said he also feels “super thankful” to have Johnson as his deputy director. “Man, I’m telling you that girl’s a tool. ... She is sharp and I’m really glad she’s staying on. She is a good tool for the county. She spent eight years dedicating herself to this position so I can’t go without recognizing either of them two [Bays and Johnson].”
Mize said the White County OEM Office also still has reserve deputies Brad Davis, chief of the North White County Fire Department, and Jackie Burke, assistant chief of the Fairview Fire Department, on board. “They have done that for a lot of years, both of them have superb training and skill set in the hazmat and emergency medical fields. Brad is a paramedic and Jackie Burke is actually a hazmat cleanup specialist.”
Mize said he, his wife, Robin, and three children, Addiken, 12, Dray, 10, and Paralee, 4, are a “pretty outdoor family. We travel everywhere.”
“I am a huge advocate just for the state of Arkansas,” he said. “People overlook so often the beauty and all our state has to offer. We love exploring our state parks, our WMAs [wildlife management areas]. We do a lot of camping in WMAs and other state lands that people don’t think to get out in and utilize and explore. There is just so much around our state to explore, hike. We love to camp. We do a lot of that.”
