Changes to the White County Quorum Court’s committees will most likely be made at least every couple of years, according to new White County Judge Lisa Brown.
“In my 17 years here [as an administrative assistant], the committees are usually restructured every two years to coincide with the terms of justices. Judge [Michael] Lincoln did not make many changes in the recent years,” Brown said. “I decided to make the changes to allow others the opportunity to serve as chairmen.”
Brown appointed Joel Pritchett as chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee and Chris Boaz as chairman of the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee at an organizational meeting held Tuesday night.
“In no way was this decision made to discredit Justice [Shane] Sellers, who was budget chairman, or Justice [Nathan] Lincoln, who was buildings and grounds chairman,” Brown said. “They were both outstanding chairmen.”
She also shuffled the committees’ memberships. “The length of time of service on committees is left to the discretion of the judge,” she said.
“As judge, I will most likely make changes to the committees every two years (if not annually) in an effort to allow the justices the chance to work and really learn what each committee does,” Brown said. “If one always serves on the building and grounds committee, they may not have the opportunity to fully grasp all the intricacies of the budget. It’s the same for those who only serve on the budget committee, they may miss out on some aspects of those processes.
“In my opinion, White County has a very dedicated, professional, hardworking Quorum Court and I am very excited to continue for all of us to work together.”
Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.