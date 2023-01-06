Changes to the White County Quorum Court’s committees will most likely be made at least every couple of years, according to new White County Judge Lisa Brown.

“In my 17 years here [as an administrative assistant], the committees are usually restructured every two years to coincide with the terms of justices. Judge [Michael] Lincoln did not make many changes in the recent years,” Brown said. “I decided to make the changes to allow others the opportunity to serve as chairmen.”

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

