Welcoming Unity Health's new President and CEO

Unity Health’s new president and chief executive officer, Mark Amox, was welcomed by Searcy officials Thursday at a gathering at the city’s information technology building, Amox started Nov. 1. Pictured are (from left) Searcy City Council members Logan Cothern, Don Raney, Rodger Cargile, Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala, Amox and Councilman Dale Brewer.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Unity Health has “a lot of work to do” coming off COVID-19, according to the health system’s new president and chief executive officer, Mark Amox.

“As I was learning about this organization, the work that our team did through the COVID days, really extraordinary,” Amox said Thursday at a welcoming coffee held by the city of Searcy at its information technology building, “That was every aspect of the community working together, really setting the standard for the state. That gives me a lot of comfort knowing that’s the kind of team that we have coming into the organization.”

