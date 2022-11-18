Unity Health has “a lot of work to do” coming off COVID-19, according to the health system’s new president and chief executive officer, Mark Amox.
“As I was learning about this organization, the work that our team did through the COVID days, really extraordinary,” Amox said Thursday at a welcoming coffee held by the city of Searcy at its information technology building, “That was every aspect of the community working together, really setting the standard for the state. That gives me a lot of comfort knowing that’s the kind of team that we have coming into the organization.”
Amox said coming out of COVID, it is time to “sort of reboot and start trying to address the health needs of our community. There’s a lot of people who seek their care outside of our community, so it’s our job to put parts and pieces in place that address those needs, that allow our community to receive that world-class care right here in Searcy or if you are in Newport or soon to be Jacksonville.”
Amox was appointed as president and CEO by the Unity Health board of directors in August. He takes over for Ray Montgomery, the retired Unity Health president/CEO who stepped in on an interim basis when Steven Webb resigned in May. Unity Health has not given a reason for why Webb stepped down.
Amox started the job Nov. 1. He said although his last job, as chief operating officer at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, was in California, he is from Benton, while his wife grew up in Little Rock. “This is coming home for us.”
He said it was humbling to be able to come to Unity Health and work alongside all of the “great associates.” He also spoke of already having “extraordinary docs” at Unity Health, mentioning the orthopedists, the OBGYNs and the family doctors like the Cittys. “Probably half of the city was delivered by the Cittys.”
Amox has more than two decades of experience in health-care leadership and executive roles.
“It’s just really exciting to me,” Amox said of the Unity Health job. “I’m very much in the gathering and getting to know you phase.”
During his first two weeks, Amox said he sat down with the various teams at Unity Health and listened to them and found out what was important to them. Amox said he has been to each of the healthy system’s campuses and had town-hall meetings.
He said a vision would start to be formulated “but really at the end of the day, we’re going to focus on three things that are really important to us.”
“No. 1 is our people, making sure that we are taking care of our people because if we don’t take care of our people, we can’t take care of our patients,” Amox said. “No. 2 is our patients, making sure that we are providing the highest level of care and the safest care we can possibly provide. The third thing is our communities, making sure we are leaning into our communities and being that rock, that beacon of hope for our communities. It’s pretty simple but at the same time, it’s really hard.”
Thus far from his time in Searcy, Amox said everybody has just been full of energy and excitement. “We’ll start to turn on the engine here, so to speak, pretty soon and really fill it full of jet fuel.”
Amox also addressed Unity Health purchasing the North Metro Medical Center in Jacksonville that closed in 2019 for more than $7 million. It was expected to open in the summer, but an $8.2 million renovation effort suffered delays due to supply chain issues.
Amox said there is a lot of chatter about why the hospital was purchased. “If we believe that what we do is what we do the best, we’re the best at doing what we do, then why would we not want to offer that to a broader audience? In health care, the more you do of something, the better you get at doing it.”
He thanked the City Council for the welcome and said he is excited to move his family to Searcy. “If that’s the welcome that I get, I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t want to live in Searcy. We’ve just got to make that known.”
