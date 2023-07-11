Training being held on a new Searcy Police Department simulator that has arrived “puts officers under stress but in the least stressful environment we can make it, so it’s not like they’re making mistakes on the streets out there,” according to Kevin Davis, assistant director of Public Safety for Harding University, who was taking part in the training Tuesday.

“It is a fantastic system to teach decision-making,” Davis said. “This allows them to make mistakes in training. It allows for good training points to be made and is just a fantastic system.”

