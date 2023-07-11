Training being held on a new Searcy Police Department simulator that has arrived “puts officers under stress but in the least stressful environment we can make it, so it’s not like they’re making mistakes on the streets out there,” according to Kevin Davis, assistant director of Public Safety for Harding University, who was taking part in the training Tuesday.
“It is a fantastic system to teach decision-making,” Davis said. “This allows them to make mistakes in training. It allows for good training points to be made and is just a fantastic system.”
The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator is part of a regional training center the Searcy Police Department opened at the safe room annex at Ahlf Junior High School after getting a $200,000 grant for “de-escalation training,” Police Chief Steve Hernandez said.
Hernandez said he was grateful to Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart for allowing the department to use space in the safe room annex for the simulator, which consists of three large screens that video images are projected on to show real-life scenarios in everyday police work.
“While at a conference in Dallas late last year,” Hernandez said, “We were able to test several different systems and found that the MILO system was the best fit for our department. The grant was written to include training other departments on our area as well as others.”
The grant used for the training was written by Sgt. Jason McGlawn, who was on hand for the training. He said the grant is from the Department of Justice’s COPS (Community Oriented Police Services) Office.
According to Hernandez, “the MILO system offers scenario-based training for everyday-type calls and contacts that our officers make. It also offers training on active shooter scenarios in several different types of settings.
David Miner, a MILO range instructor from the company’s home office in Ann Arbor, Mich., is in Searcy for the training sessions on the simulator Tuesday and today. Miner has been an instructor for MILO for two years and said he was training with officers for eight hours each day.
“I’m training them on how to operate the system, all the different features and having them practice all their skills on running the scenarios,” he said.
Today, he said, the officers are learning how to film and edit their own scenario. “So if they have specific incidents that have happened here or specific training to the area that could help benefit their officers, we can film something, and edit to use for their own purpose.”
While “school shootings are a big concern” and “are becoming more common,” Gracey said, “they still are relatively few and far between,” said Sgt. Chris Gracey, who has been with the Heber Springs Police Department for nine years and reported for his training Tuesday. “Most of our violent instances are domestic violence calls and just average traffic stops.”
Gracey said using the simulator “is not as complicated as you would imagine.”
Debriefing is also a big part of the training, Miner said. “As soon as the scenario is done, when we hit the stop button, our system automatically going into debrief mode and that allows your officers to have fresh in their mind, the scenario they did. We can replay the scenario so they can see it. We can even replay their actions on a camera that watches them and we get to do our constructive criticism from them and learn and improve from that.”
Miner said all the scenarios are filmed with live actors and concern “very serious situations.”
Asked if this training will make officers feel more comfortable with the actions they face while on the job, Miner said he believes it would “because you get to come here and practice and iron out any mistakes or deficiencies you might have and want to improve, so you’d be more confident when you hit the situation.”
Gracey said, “The whole time I have been here today, I’ve just been itching to get with the guys at Searcy and say, ‘OK, when can I schedule our first training. We have 12 patrolmen but the department as a whole is about 20.”
Unity Health Security Supervisor Brian Douglas said he was chosen to be one of the instructors for the simulator for the Unity Health Security Department.
“Right now, we have actually got a lot of training going,” Douglas said Tuesday. “We are having one screen or three screens, having to react to multiple things all at once.” Douglas said he found it interesting that scenarios could be created that were just specific to the hospital. “It’s going to really increase our reaction time and how well our officers react.”
Davis said they have a lot of ground to cover at Harding and he thinks the three big simulator screens “will be a great tool for our guys to make sure that we’re always making the right decisions and always doing the right thing.”
