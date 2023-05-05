New Searcy Sanitation Department Director Todd Phillips told city officials that his goal this week was to "kind of really get my hands around recycling."

"We spend a lot of resources on recycling and I just don’t see a lot of money coming back in from that," Phillips told the Searcy Personnel Committee on Monday. "We spend about as much on the recycling as we do picking up residential trash as far as the people and the amount of time we put into that.”

