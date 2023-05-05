New Searcy Sanitation Department Director Todd Phillips told city officials that his goal this week was to "kind of really get my hands around recycling."
"We spend a lot of resources on recycling and I just don’t see a lot of money coming back in from that," Phillips told the Searcy Personnel Committee on Monday. "We spend about as much on the recycling as we do picking up residential trash as far as the people and the amount of time we put into that.”
Committee Chairman Rodger Cargile said, “I thought community service was helping out with that.” Phillips said community service does help, but “you would not believe how much time is spent just taking bottle caps off bottles. Every now and then I’ll get someone from community service who just wants to kind of work a little bit and I will take advantage of that, put them out in a truck with us or something, but most of the times they want to stand there and take bottle caps off.”
Committee member Tonia Hale told Phillips, “I would think you could tell them what you need done.” Phillips responded, “You can. It’s just a little different. I don’t want to put them on the forklift and a lot of time I could put them in a truck. A lot of times if I can be in a truck, we’ll take them out if we’re behind on limbs and brushes. Some of the best workers we've got are those guys just wanting to get out when it’s pretty and help me with some of that stuff.”
In addition to looking at recycling, Phillips, who was hired in January to replaced the retired Terry Rutherford, said he believes he can adjust the department's routes "and have enough CDL drivers."
However, he said the department does have "some retirement coming up. It’s a year out. I’d like to get in place for that.”
Human Resources Director Kim Gordon said as far as what is budgeted for sanitation, there was one general labor position open and six or seven CDL driver openings.
Phillips said he believes the number of CDL drivers needed by the department is too high. “I don’t understand how they got there.”
Gordon said the department instead would like to fill some of the CDL slots "with general labor because he has a greater need for that. He doesn’t need six or seven more CDL drivers that are budgeted. It’s a dollar-an-hour difference in the budget and so it’s not a problem to put a $16-an-hour person in a $15-an-hour budgeted position.”
Phillips reiterated that he didn't know “why they needed that many CDL drivers. I have been here 10 weeks. I may find it as I go forward but I was really surprised at that."
He did bring up that he is "using pickups and 1-ton trucks" for leaf and limb pickups instead of the city's boom trucks. "I feel like we’re keeping up better with that. It’s just so cumbersome to take that big boom truck out. Sometimes you can put it [the debris] in a 5-gallon bucket and I can have two energetic guys going down the street and they can do 40 of them while the truck is getting moved around and set up. So that might be why we are going for more labor and not as many CDLs.
"Maybe I can look at how it was put together. That might be a reason there. And then I’m not using CDL drivers at the grinder and I cut back a little bit out there also, but I kind of got it going my way, I think.”
Cargile asked if getting a “burning curtain” or incinerator for the mulch center had been explored further. Mayor Mat Faulkner said he talked to City Engineer Mark Lane about that this week. "We have not been out there to Beebe yet but he has spoken to them.”
Faulkner said he had spoken to White County Judge Lisa Brown and thinks there is some level of interest from the county for at least looking into and talking about it with the city “so that we might could offer some services beyond just Searcy.”
Phillips said he would sure like to talk to Beebe officials on the city's air incinerator for leaf and limb disposal “because we spend a tremendous amount of money at the grinder. ... It’s like, 'Wow.'”
Cargile said he thinks since he has been on the council, the Beast grinder has been repaired twice “and a small repair is $100,000.”
Phillips said he didn’t want to talk bad about the grinder but it “looks like something from the '80s.” He added that it is fairly dangerous. “I got to look you in the eye before I send you out there because some travesty can happen if you had the wrong person working out there because you would just be ground up and spit out the other end .”
Faulkner said, “We’ll get on that.”
Phillips said he knows this wasn’t the right meeting for it but he would love to have some discussions “because that really worries me how we have to operate. It grinds up about as much money as it does limbs, I think.”
The purpose of the meeting and others that have been held recently by the Personnel Committee was discuss overtime and comp time with city department heads.
Cargile brought up the sanitation department having added a new mechanic and voiced concerns over the amount of overtime another mechanic has been getting.
“I wanted to kind of get this recycling deal behind me," Phillips said, "then I got to hit that with both feet and get us a good program where we can kind of keep some of these costs and get them early and not have to fix everything after it breaks down.”
Cargile said, “We’re not here to put things in place. We’re here to ask you to put things in place to limit overtime and limit comp time because I think …” Phillips interjected, “I was a little surprised about how much it was. I was a little surprised. Ten weeks seems like a long time but the payroll approval was a little hard to get into. We’ve got our hands around it and it’s something I look at every day."
He mentioned call-back time. "I mean, I’m just pretty much if it’s not on fire, if you need me when you get off work, something needs to be pretty bad.” Phillips said if there is something like an accident or something to that effect that would be different.
Cargile verified that call-back time was four hours of pay even if the employee only worked 30 minutes. “It needs to be pretty serious going forward,” Phillips said.
Cargilie also asked Phillips to compare using plastic vs. metal dumpsters
“We ordered 12 plastic bins, 6- and 8-yard bins in 2022 and recently we ordered metal bins," Cargile said. "So we got black metal but somewhere in our inventory is 12 plastic bins. Do you have a thought plastic versus metal? It has been metal since day one and then we got plastic.”
Cargile said the reason he was asking is that the metal bins were $900 apiece and then the plastic ones in September 2022 were $2,300 apiece.
Phillips responded “You can fix a metal, and I have no idea” why plastic ones would be ordered instead. He said it may have something to do COVID-related shortages, although it was before his time with the department. However, he said he has never felt it has been a good idea to go with plastic.
