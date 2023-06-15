Searcy Housing Authority Executive Director David Gates considers The South Grove public housing apartments near Southwest Middle School "a true labor of love."

"What you are standing on and sitting on was the HUD public housing grounds for Searcy Housing Authority," Gates, who is also executive director of Searcy Housing Solutions told a crowd gathered Thursday morning in front of the property at Hickory and Maple streets for a ribbon cutting. "We tore down 28 public housing units and now we have built back 60 affordable housing units.

