Searcy Housing Authority Executive Director David Gates considers The South Grove public housing apartments near Southwest Middle School "a true labor of love."
"What you are standing on and sitting on was the HUD public housing grounds for Searcy Housing Authority," Gates, who is also executive director of Searcy Housing Solutions told a crowd gathered Thursday morning in front of the property at Hickory and Maple streets for a ribbon cutting. "We tore down 28 public housing units and now we have built back 60 affordable housing units.
"Everyone of them are affordable, ones, twos and threes [bedrooms]. We’re excited. We’re almost fully leased up at this point and everybody that is living there is excited that the property has turned out in such a way.”
Gates said there were right at 10 units still available.
Arthur Churchill, board chairman for Searcy Housing Solutions and Searcy Housing Authority, told the crowd that "the board of commissioners have worked for over three years beside David in getting this from the idea site to an actuality. It’s mind-boggling to us when you see for affordable housing to have this quality of housing. It almost brings a tear to your eye.
"I want to thank the city of Searcy. I want to thank the mayor and I want to thank all of those that helped develop the buildings and things, the grounds and things. They are just absolutely awesome. This has been kind of an addition to Searcy’s affordable housing."
Churchiil said the city "really had not a pleasant sight as far as housing authority" years ago before tearing down the previous complex, but "through the leadership of David, we have brought it up where it’s an awesome place to live. People can be proud to live in the Searcy Housing Authority and those that want to have this addition to their life, it’s certainly available and we’re excited about that.
"We think that one of these days when we got this land here developed that not only does this enhance living in Searcy, but it’s just a great place to live.”
Public Housing for HUD State Director Tony Landecker praised the location, saying, “It’s always great to be in a location where affordability housing is growing in the community and I think just coming through Searcy, the location of this affordable housing couldn’t be better. I echo the board chair’s comments. This land right here looks real prime for development and just being the cornerstone, the Searcy Housing Authority, Searcy Housing Solutions, the cornerstone in this community for providing housing, just coming up this street you can tell the amount of effort and the amount of emotion that went into this development. I know the developer who did this and I’m always impressed with the deals that come out of that.”
Landecker said seeing the amount of families that have been impacted and creating the opportunity for self-sufficiency “through these types of deals is really what HUD likes to see and a shining example of what public/private partnerships can do.”
Susan Gardner, assistant federal housing programs director from the Arkansas Development Finance Authority said the mission of the ADFA is "to provide housing for communities such as this and the next step being home ownership."
"I have been with ADFA for about 30 years and it’s all about what you see here, housing," Gardner said. "I’ve done this for many years and I get excited every time I see a finished product. I used to inspect all the houses that we put out there throughout the state and it’s very exciting.”
Gardner said her co-worker Amanda Hill, whom she asked to stand up. definitely worked with the financing and the construction part and repayment and this, that and the other. She did great.”
Steve Clark, the developer for S.E. Clark & Associates, Inc., called the housing “a remarkable development." Steve Craig, president of Craig Custom Construction LLC, General Contractors from Little Rock, also was present with some of his team members.
"Stop and think about it: It was built, orchestrated during COVID," Clark said. "If it weren’t for our partners, ADFA, the cost during COVID went up. They stepped up to the plate, made it happen. Otherwise it would have been very difficult to complete this project.
"Working with David is so easy. He has a good mind. He knows what he wants. He goes after what he wants and it just works out. We had a great time putting this together and we look forward to doing the next one.”
The project cost just under $16 million, according to Gates.
“It was truly a team effort from the get-go," he said. "January 2020 was our first email to the team and it said, ‘Hey, we want a development. We want it in Searcy. We want it to do this.' And so almost 3 1/2 years later, we’re here. We are finally crossing that finish line and it’s an exciting day. It’s exciting to see, the quality of affordable that is being replaced in this community. It is a true investment and I think Tony mentioned it, it’s public/private partnerships that make this happen.”
After the speeches and ribbon cutting, a tour of the property was led by the leasing team. One of the residents, Lang Williams, 61, told The Daily Citizen that he moved into his apartment at The South Grove around two months ago.
“I filled out for a regular apartment but then I talked to them over here and they said they could get me in quicker than over there, so they got me a nice handicap apartment here, and I mean it’s great! I’m loving it!" Williams said. "The neighborhood is great. The people that work for housing, they are just such good people. I am truly grateful for the apartment. I mean, if you see the inside of it man, it is nice! One of my neighbors is Ann. She’s a nice grandma.”
He said he looks forward to living at The South Grove “for a very long time.”
Another resident, Ann Everette, said she is “loving it."
"I came over here from the older places [housing units]," Everette said. "I moved over here so I can have a better place to live. I lived in the old one probably 2 1/2 to three years. There are beautiful and there’s a lot of room to grow in it [her new apartment]. The covered area is nice outside. I love that. I made a lot of friends."
She added with a laugh, "I ain’t moving. I am loving it here. It is a lot better.”
Resident Tom Ricadf said he lived in the previous apartments that were torn down and has lived at the site for 26 years. “I like the apartment. ... I like the washer and dryer and the stove and everything else.” He said the old units did not have washers and dryers.
“I met a lot of people here,” he said. “I will probably be here another 26 years.”
Monthly rent for the units runs around $400 dollars. The leasing office is at 510 S. Hickory St.
