New sanitation trucks for Searcy
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Why cage-free eggs becoming norm: It's what people want
- How inflation and tangled supply lines are gripping economy
- Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge
- In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5
- Landlords finding ways to evict after getting rental aid
- Stocks fall, this time on Ukraine worries, to cap rough week
- Arkansas prisons lifting movement limits as virus cases ease
- US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy woman found not guilty of all charges, including murder, in hit-and-run case
- Razing Lightle House in Searcy 'heartbreaking,' White County Historical Society president says
- Parents denied requests to speak at WCC School Board meeting Thursday night
- $2 million donation from Larry Crain starts fundraising campaign for new Searcy library to be named after late wife
- WCC parents stand in 'solidarity' for superintendent during School Board meeting
- White County Sheriff's Office seizes 'largest load' of drugs during traffic stop, including enough fentanyl to be 'fatal to 225,000'
- All residents safe after overnight fire at apartments on Moore Avenue
- Arkansas Supreme Court rules White County judge immune from 'debtor's prison' lawsuit
- Searcy police officers set to take plunge for Special Olympics Arkansas on Feb. 26
- Pangburn's former police chief to be honored by state as White County officer of year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.