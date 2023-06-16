The new road condition data being provided to the city of Searcy has produced a preliminary list of streets most in need of repair for the city’s annual paving project, according to City Engineer Mark Lane.
Lane told the Searcy City Council on Tuesday how many of the streets get overlaid depends on how much the city wants to spend on this year’s project. “What I really need to know is a number of dollars we need to spend. We got a balance in the street fund now of about $2.9 million. By law, we can pay for sidewalks, driveways, etc.”
The Roadway Management Technologies LLC system has been evaluating the streets since the city entered into a 50-month contract with the Little Rock company beginning in March. The total annual base cost of the service is $59,370. The company does an operational analysis of the condition of the city’s roads, according to Lane, through a hardware system that mounts on the city’s fleet of vehicles.
Lane said there are some streets not on the list that actually did not get rated because they have not been driven enough. “Every street did not get rated because we simply have not had the system in long enough to drive everywhere with those vehicles ... to get a good data scan. It will improve over time and eventually we’ll get much, much better with it.”
Still, he said the list is a pretty good representation.
“We have got to find out the amount of money to spend,” Lane said. “I don’t want to see us spend a lot and deplete our street department funds. I’d like to see us keep a million dollars in there. Who knows what next year holds.”
He said there are also some areas mentioned for improvements, such as the Carmichael Community Center, that are not on the streets list. “We are also talking about a baseball parking expansion. That would be gravel, basically with a geogrid under it to support it. That was $60,000.”
“The projected number for the Pleasure Avenue sidewalks of $750,000 that would be West Pleasure from Main Street to Beebe-Capps [Expressway]. ... I talked to a local contractor [and] he gave me a number. I inflated that just a little bit and that’s how I came with the $750,000. Now there’s no plan done so that’s really a moving target but that should be a fairly good estimate.”
Councilman Dale Brewer asked Lane if the sidewalks talked about on West Pleasure where for one side of the street or two sides. Lane responded, “Two sides.”
He said he is hoping his number concerning costs is a valid number. “Until we get a design, we really don’t know.”
Mayor Mat Faulkner said, “We’ve talked about trying to get a little bit more aggressive on the sidewalk program because the connectivity part of the sidewalk is very poor, very, very poor and Pleasure is one of the worst ones.”
Faulkner said this is the first time the city has received data from this new technology, and “that’s part of the reason why we’re talking about we may be decreasing our overlay program a little bit and getting aggressive on the sidewalks so that gives us some more time to get more data in there.”
Lane said he thinks the new program is “an evolving situation. After it [a street] gets traveled time and time [again] – it probably needs to be traveled 10 to 15 times to get a really number and the more we travel it the better. That’s why some streets are not rated at all because we have simply not driven them. This is going to evolve.
“There are 10 vehicles in the city that are equipped with the equipment and software to measure the vibrations, and that all gets downloaded as they go into the parking lot at night. It is downloaded to the company. They evaluate it and run it through their software and send it back to us.”
Councilman Chris Howell asked if the list being provided now is going to evolve some.
“I think it’s going to evolve some,” Lane said. “If we did this same thing three months from now, I think it’s going to vary some. I don’t think it’s going to shift a lot but I think some of these will flip around a little bit.
‘It depends on the number of passes. There are some streets that are not rated. They may come up here and get our worse rating – I don’t know that – or they may all be fine.”
The streets that have been listed as in need of repair based on the system’s “pavement condition index” (measured on a scale of zero to 100) included two with zero PCIs: East Brummett Avenue (718.329 in length, estimated asphalt cost of $22,152.78) and Chapel Lane (790.026, $22,000 asphalt).
Other streets on the list are North Pyeatt Street (452.741, 4.50 PCI, $29,241.67 asphalt cost, $7,443.33 milling cost); Woodcrest Drive (2,321.67, 7.70, $73,027.78 asphalt); White Oak Circle (2,333.29, 13.07, $86,166.67 asphalt, $21,933.33 milling; North Cross Street (1,635.54, 16.75, $41,002.50 asphalt, $10,437 milling); South Maple Street (1,461.68, 19.75, $46,895.57 asphalt, $11,937.05 milling); Fieldcrest Drive (1,309.19, 21.50, $33,366.67 asphalt, $8,493.33 milling); Marshall Drive (934.216, 23, $33,000 asphalt, $8,400 milling; Foxboro Drive (1,849.51, 24.17, $58,666.67 asphalt, $14,933.33 milling); Crain Drive (2,637.02, 26.25, $96,616.67 asphalt, $25,593.33 milling); Summerwood Drive (1,034.35, 26.53, $37,950 asphalt, $9,660 milling); Saxony Boulevard (1,058.93, 27.75, $38,866.67 asphalt, $9,893.33 milling); Colony Street (620.626, 28.42, $21,786.11 asphalt, $5,545.56 milling); Water Oak Drive (1,236.68, 29, $45,833.33 asphalt, $11,666.67 milling); East Mulberry Avenue (1,051.26, 30.17, 26,033.33 asphalt, $6,626 milling); North Sawmill Road (5,473.75, 30.31, $160,416.67 asphalt, $40,833.33 milling); and Caleb Drive (2,732.45, 30.50, $100,833.33 asphalt, $25,666.67 milling).
Three streets‚ West Booth Road (26.53 PCI), Murphy Street (26.63) and Parker Lane (29), were crossed off the list.
Lane said Friday that the paving project is being delayed a month or two. “We are going to wait and get more data collected before we proceed with the paving project for this year so that we can better prioritize the streets that will be done.”
Councilman Don Raney lamented at the meeting that “this scientific information is taking the fun out of picking the streets” for the paving project.
Lane said, “Again this is the first notch at this. We’re going to get better numbers. At some point, we’ll have a map that compares the deterioration over time. We just don’t have that data yet. That’s really going to help us.”
Last year, the council approved spending up to $1.5 million on its paving project. The council then approved the low bid of $1,245,017 from CK Asphalt LLC of Quitman for the project, which included the city’s bike trails, the Yancey Park parking lot and sections or all of 20 streets.
Councilman Rodger Cargile asked Lane when the paving started last year.
“We’ve done it different throughout the years,” Lane said. “Last year, we took bids earlier than I think we ever had and it still wound up being December before we got finished. Actually, over into this year because the paving company had other projects lined up that they had to get done.
“We can certainly put something in a bid that they have to begin by this date and finish by this [date] but that will probably drive your cost up though.”
When asked why it would increase the cost, Lane said companies usually give a little better price if they can work the project in where they have time to do other projects, too.
“They came to work last year if I remember right for several weeks and then they went and did another project somewhere and came back and did a little bit more and went and did another project somewhere,” he said. “That’s what drug it out so long last year and if they can do that, you will usually get a better price per ton, which is inconvenient to us at times.”
