The new road condition data being provided to the city of Searcy has produced a preliminary list of streets most in need of repair for the city’s annual paving project, according to City Engineer Mark Lane.

Lane told the Searcy City Council on Tuesday how many of the streets get overlaid depends on how much the city wants to spend on this year’s project. “What I really need to know is a number of dollars we need to spend. We got a balance in the street fund now of about $2.9 million. By law, we can pay for sidewalks, driveways, etc.”

