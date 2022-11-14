The $12.2 million public housing project next to Southwest Middle School is about 75 percent complete, according to Searcy Housing Authority Executive Director David Gates.

“We tore down 28 units of public housing that were built in the early ’60s and we have gone out and received 9 percent tax credits and are putting back 60 units of affordable housing there on that same spot,” Gates told the Searcy City Council last week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.