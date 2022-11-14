The $12.2 million public housing project next to Southwest Middle School is about 75 percent complete, according to Searcy Housing Authority Executive Director David Gates.
“We tore down 28 units of public housing that were built in the early ’60s and we have gone out and received 9 percent tax credits and are putting back 60 units of affordable housing there on that same spot,” Gates told the Searcy City Council last week.
If the weather cooperates and there are no material delays, workers should start finishing up on the first building of the South Grove complex toward the end of the month, Gates said, “and then one building right after another.”
He said construction next to West Beebe-Capps Expressway has been challenging through the COVID-19 pandemic, “but the units are coming along. It’s a beautiful-looking complex. We are excited. That is a fully affordable housing development. It is all funded by the 9 percent tax credit deal so that’s why we’re able to make it an affordable development.”
The low-income housing tax credit available for U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development multifamily financing is “usually for new construction and substantial rehabilitation without federal subsidies,” according to hud223f.loans.
Gates said the 60-unit development has been in progress for a long time. The first “environmental assessment” letter for the project was signed by Mayor Kyle Osborne in 2020.
“It has been a work in progress and it has taken a while but we’re almost to the finish line,” Gates said.
Councilman Don Rainey asked if all of the old units are going to be replaced in the Searcy Housing Authority’s entire development in the city.
“That is not the strategic plan, no,” Gates said. He said these units were in the “worst of shape and really considered obsolete. The amount of investment dollars, taxpayer monies that we were having to put in those units to keep them habitable, safe and secure, it was just cost prohibitive, and it was just a better economical decision for us to invest private equity dollars like tax credits into a new development and get the 15-year tax credit, compliance period that would give us a new 30- to 40-year product out there.”
Gates said there also has been a meeting on a second property plan which is behind the middle school, near an older church building. The final stage, he said, would be the South End Terrace area. which is directly across the street from the housing authority office. “Those units are actually in really good shape. They are safe, sound, secure. We have invested heavily in those units over the years, including a massive sewer project with a $3.2 million sewer grant that included a rehab project there.”
Gates said the housing authority would continue to rehab the South End Terrace units and maintain them for years to come but the idea would be to have a second project in the back area of the property.
Gates told Raney some of the units on Elm Street also already have been rehabbed with the interiors being completely redone in 2017, if he isn’t mistaken. He said all brand-new sewers were included along with brand-new walls and brand-new floors.
Gates said because a little bit more money was found, they are looking at adding some more security improvements to be added to the units.
Raney asked Gates after this current project is completed, how many total units the housing authority would have. Gates replied that it would be “180 units total, not counting the 166 Section 8 vouchers. In Searcy, you have two types of subsidies, you have Section 8, which is a private landlord, and we work with the client to help subsidize their rent, and then the other program is called Section 9, which most everybody calls public housing, so it is the units with a contract with the federal government.”
Raney said in his opinion, the development is wonderful, looks great and the number of units available has been increased. He said the Searcy area needs this type of housing “and it looks good.”
Councilman Logan Cothern wanted to know how many people were on the waiting list for the new units. He was told close to 50.
“I just think this is great and I just think we need a lot more with so many people needing a place,” Cothern said.
Councilman David Morris said he looked at the floor plans for the new units and he said the one-, two- and three-bedroom units looked very well laid out.
