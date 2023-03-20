Searcy Parks and Recreation expects of have new permanent tables and chairs at the Carmichael Community Center in about two weeks, according to Director Mike Parsons, after the Searcy City Council approved paying $8,686.20 for them.

Parsons said Monday that the new furnishings. Councilman Don Raney, who heads the Searcy Grounds and Equipment Committee, brought up the need for them at the council's agenda meeting earlier this month before having Parsons explain it to Mayor Mat Faulkner and the rest of the council.

