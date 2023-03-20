Searcy Parks and Recreation expects of have new permanent tables and chairs at the Carmichael Community Center in about two weeks, according to Director Mike Parsons, after the Searcy City Council approved paying $8,686.20 for them.
Parsons said Monday that the new furnishings. Councilman Don Raney, who heads the Searcy Grounds and Equipment Committee, brought up the need for them at the council's agenda meeting earlier this month before having Parsons explain it to Mayor Mat Faulkner and the rest of the council.
Parsons said that he approached the council about getting new tables and chairs eight years ago when he became director. He said the cost was $5,000 or $6,000 at the time. He said the reason he gave was “because as you all know, they [tables and chairs] go all over town for all sorts of events all the time and they definitely don’t come back in the shape that they left or as many come back as when they left.”
Parsons said the idea was to purchase tables and chairs that remain at the Carmichael Center and are not used anywhere else. “The ones we currently have can be the ones that can be leant out to these activities that we deliver all of the place,” he said.
Faulkner agreed that new tables and chairs are "desperately needed.”
Parsons said the purchase price includes delivery, opening them up and placing them wherever they need to be placed. Parsons said the price includes 100 chairs and 30 tables. He said shipping would not be a factor since they are being purchased from a local business.
The money was appropriated by the council from the general fund unappropriated reserves to the Carmichael Center "tools/equipment" expenditure account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.