The Searcy School District’s new arena will be hosting its “first big event” near the end of September, with the concert scheduled featuring Christian artists Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon, according Heather Kemper, one of the directors of Searcy Beats & Eats.
Searcy Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart had mentioned the concert at July’s School Board meeting, and Kemper expounded on it Friday at Citizen Park before a Beats & Eats pop-up concert featuring Little Rock musicians Cliff & Susan. Kemper said the Sept. 28 concert in the arena at 301 N. Ella St. will be the first stop on Feliz and Dixon’s Love and Light Tour.
“We are very thankful to Searcy public schools,” Kemper said. “They are going to let us utilize the brand-new Searcy Lion Arena. You guys are the first to know that this is the first big event happening at Searcy Lion Arena.”
The school district held a ribbon cutting for the multipurpose, 100,000-square foot arena in May, The facility, which cost $26 million, has 2,800 permanent seats, a golf practice room, a hospitality room with a kitchen and complete with a history wall and trophy case, a cheer/dance room, girls and boys locker rooms, a weight room with programmable RGB rope lighting and a high-end sound system and lighting controls. It will be used to host the 5A state volleyball tournament in October.
Kemper said the tickets for the September concert are $25 to $35, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m., and there is a link to purchase them at searcybeatsandeats.com “There is also a VIP experience you can add on for $60 to any ticket,” she said. “You get reserved parking, a close-up question-and-answer session with the two artists with a signed poster.”
Marka Bennett, another Beats & Eats director, added, “This is going to be an amazing concert.”
Feliz, 34, who was born in Clovis, Calif., plays folk, rock and soul Christian music. Dixon, 31, from Murfreesboro, Tenn., placed seventh on the 11th season of “American Idol” in 2012.
