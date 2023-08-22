The Searcy School District’s new arena will be hosting its “first big event” near the end of September, with the concert scheduled featuring Christian artists Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon, according Heather Kemper, one of the directors of Searcy Beats & Eats.

Searcy Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart had mentioned the concert at July’s School Board meeting, and Kemper expounded on it Friday at Citizen Park before a Beats & Eats pop-up concert featuring Little Rock musicians Cliff & Susan. Kemper said the Sept. 28 concert in the arena at 301 N. Ella St. will be the first stop on Feliz and Dixon’s Love and Light Tour.

