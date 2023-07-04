An estimated cost of $13.6 million to build a county courts building was presented to the White County Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee last week.

The cost is based on $385 per square foot for a one-story facility now at 33,450 square feet, according to architect Barry Hoffman. The committee, along with the White County Budget and Finance Committee, agreed in April at a joint meeting to allow research to be done on a scaled-down version of the facility after the estimated cost of a three-story, 33,900-square foot facility ballooned to as much as $26.5 million in 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.