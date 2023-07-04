An estimated cost of $13.6 million to build a county courts building was presented to the White County Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee last week.
The cost is based on $385 per square foot for a one-story facility now at 33,450 square feet, according to architect Barry Hoffman. The committee, along with the White County Budget and Finance Committee, agreed in April at a joint meeting to allow research to be done on a scaled-down version of the facility after the estimated cost of a three-story, 33,900-square foot facility ballooned to as much as $26.5 million in 2022.
The committee voted June 27 to move on with the process; however, Justice of the Peace Chris Boaz, the chairman of the committee, said it is not moving on to the full White County Quorum Court yet because the architect has more work to do on things like elevations. The White County Budget and Finance Committee meets Thursday at 7 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
Hoffmann told the committee there has been a first round on preliminary budgeting by Hart Construction with White County Judge Lisa Brown and Circuit Judges Craig Hannah, Daniel Brock and Mark Pate to go through their individual areas inside of the new facility.
He showed the committee an illustration of where the facility will be located not far from the White County Detention Center. Hoffman showed the facility having three circuit courtrooms and a Quorum Court room.
“We have two parking lots for staff, secure parking lots that will be behind a fence and secured,” Hoffmann said. Public parking will be in the front and there will be a “single source” entry.
With the exception of some individual “tweaks,” Hoffmann said all three judges’ courtrooms are almost identical. He said one of the challenges to court security is “the level of access.” The public could be buzzed through a door back to a judge’s chambers, he said.
Hoffmann talked about a secure entrance for inmates coming in with no reason for anyone else to go through there. He also spoke of sally ports and a holding room. “Both of these holding areas are hardened rooms,” he said. The holding area/secured zone has its own set of toilets, he said, so there would be no reason for a prisoner to go to a public toilet.
“We are still working on elevations.” Hoffmann said “We are going to get there and it’s going to be beautiful.” He said, of course, all of the courtrooms are Americans with Disabilities Act accessible and compliant.
Hoffmann said there also has been talk of having some technology on the walls that would post court dockets, letting people know they were in the area they needed to be.
Adam Hart of Hart Construction talked about the air conditioning, having rooftop units instead of an area in the back for a mechanical courtyard with all the ground units.
Hart said the rooftop option would cost less, with $150,000 to $190,000 more to put the units on the ground.
White County Sheriff Phillip Miller asked about lightning protection for the air conditioning units. Hart said that was not a high-ticket item and that “would be well worth the county looking to do that.” Miller said, “We’ve dealt with something every year at least.”
Miller told Brown there are 48 AC units on the jail. He said almost all of them have been replaced. “Some of them we’ve had to replace two and three times because they keep getting hit by lightning,” he said.
JP Bobby Quattlebaum asked how much money has been set aside so far for the new facility.
White County Treasurer Janet Hibbitts said, “I believe you can think about using the $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act money that they call replacement and recovery funds. We have some CARES Act money that’s left. That was from 2020. We got $1.4 [million] there we can use, Justice Quattlebaum.
“And then there’s some discussion about possibly using some of the restricted funds for the HVAC portion of the project, but the complications there is – the people that really understand the ARPA funding that are far smarter than I am – there’s some debating on if that is an eligible use. We have been talking to White River Planning and Development District. They are going to guide us to make sure we do not use some of that restricted money and have to turn around and give it back. So the way that I look at it is, if we can use the $1.5 [million], use the $10 million in the unrestricted part of ARPA money and then the CARES Act of $1.4 [million], that would probably get us close to $12.5 [million], somewhere in that area.”
