A new community center came out on top in a Searcy Project Prioritization Survey conducted by the city.
The community center, with a 7.42 out of 10, edged a White County Public Library (7.21) among quality of life impact projects on the survey, which was taken by 311 participants, according to Lillie Cook, assistant to Mayor Kyle Osborne.
It is the second survey done by the city since voters rejected making the city’s eight-year, 1-percent sales tax permanent in February. City officials also have held three citizens focus group meetings to discuss the tax, but put them on pause last month when it was announced that a second survey would be made available online concerning prioritizing potential impact projects and infrastructure/service projects.
The No. 1 infrastructure/service project based on the survey was sidewalks (7.50 out of 10), followed by more sanitation services (6.84), extend sewer utilities (6.73), bike lanes (6.68), annexation (6.38) and conceal utilities (6.10).
In the impact projects category, bike trails, paths and racks (7.03) was third, followed by the Main Street Searcy Certified Farmers’ Market (6.74) and Riverside Park (6.70).
Next were the Rialto Theater, an outdoor waterpark, the Searcy Events Center and the Searcy Sports Complex.
The remainder of the list in order of votes was an indoor tournament center, splash pads, a dog park, a public fishing pond, a Robotic Center, pickleball courts, tennis courts, a skate park, a botanical garden, an outdoor shooting range and a museum with a welcome center.
Osborne said last month after the focus group meetings were ended that he was “waiting on the second survey to come in and I promise there will be questions after that.”
He said the goal remains to ask voters to renew the one-cent tax. “It is imperative that we offer voters that opportunity in the future ... because the city can absolutely not function without it.”
City officials went over the results of the first survey at the last meeting of the focus group at the Carmichael Community Center.
In that survey, residents were asked three questions. The first one asked them to share what services they valued most or those services they would like to see improved and services they would like to see added. The most common answers were police and fire services and sanitation, particularly leaf and limb services. Streets and drainage projects were also listed as being important. Sidewalks were mentioned by multiple people.
The second question concerned what city-assisted activities were enjoyable to them and which ones they would like the city to continue with. City Council member Rodger Cargile, who presented the survey answers, said “by far and away” people wanted a lot of things involved with Christmas, like more displays, parades, more lights, improving the displays at Spring Park and Berryhill Park and adding a drive-through Christmas village with lights and decor like Batesville. Food festivals, a fourth of July celebration with a fireworks show, a youth program, pickleball courts, more movies in the park, concerts and a “bigger, better dog park” also were some of the top answers.
Question 3 on the first survey mentioned big impact projects that residents would like to see for Searcy. The No. 1 answer was a community center. Splash pads and outdoor pools made the list as well as developing more bike and walking trails and specifically, the development of Riverside Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.